Presidents' Day sales live blog: the best deals from all the top retailers
The top offers on TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and more
By James Pickard last updated
This year's Presidents' Day sales are now in full swing with discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and so much more at many of the top US retailers. While the event may not be as big as the likes of Prime Day or Black Friday, there's still an opportunity to pick up some terrific bargains.
We've taken a look at all of today's sales to pick out the very best ones just below. Some of the highlights include huge savings of up to $740 on major appliances at Best Buy, up to 40% off the most popular Amazon devices and Dell laptops starting from just $229.99.
Join us as we take you through the best Presidents' Day sales that are live now and highlight all the top deals that you don't want to miss throughout the day.
Today's best Presidents' Day sales
Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: save up to $740 on major appliances
The Presidents' Day sale at Best Buy is always a popular event as it has massive savings on major appliances. This year, you can save up to $740 on major appliances, including washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and microwaves. All the top brands feature, too, such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE and more.
Amazon: save up to 40% off on Amazon's best-selling devices
Amazon hasn't launched an official Presidents' Day sale, but the retailer has offers of up to 40% off its best-selling devices. Today's sale is a great opportunity to score a Fire tablet, Fire TV, Ring Doorbell or the Fire TV Stick at a record-low price.
Dell Presidents' Day sale: laptop deals starting at $229.99
Dell's Presidents' Day sale includes some of the cheapest prices on its best-selling laptops like the XPS 13, Inspiron and Alienware range with prices starting from just $229.99. Next to this, you can also find loads of offers on desktops, monitors and accessories. This Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for $399.99 is definitely one to check out.
Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $500 on Samsung appliances
There's up to $500 off Samsung's best-selling major appliances including ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and washer-dryers. There are many deals on small appliances, too, so you can also save big on vacuums and microwaves.
Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to 30% off top-brand appliances
Home Depot's official Presidents' Day sale just launched with offers of up to $900 off major appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, washer-dryers and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirpool and GE. You can also save up to 30% on stainless steel kitchen packages from Samsung and LG.
Get a Nintendo Switch for its cheapest price on Presidents' Day
Amazon subsidiary Woot has a terrific deal on the Nintendo Switch for Presidents' Day. Unfortunately, it's only available if you're a Prime member, but those who are can save $20 off the price of the popular hybrid console and pick one up for its cheapest price ever.
Don't miss this budget robot vacuum at $200 off
We would all prefer to put our feet up and let someone else do the housework for us, so why not take a look at this budget robot vacuum that's available in the Presidents' Day sales.
Walmart has the Ionvac Smartclean V4 robot vacuum on sale for just $199 - that's after a whopping $200 discount. That's the best price we've found for the robot vacuum that features self-emptying technology and provides up to 120 hours of run time.
Save $10 on this top-rated weighted blanket
Amazon has the top-rated YnM blanket on sale for $39.80 when you apply the additional $10 coupon at checkout. With over 44,000 positive user reviews on Amazon - it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars - it's incredibly popular.
The blanket itself is made from seven different layers, which contour to the shape of your body for a peaceful night's rest.
The biggest Presidents’ day sales this morning are on winter clothes (40-80% off), appliances (30-60% off) and furniture, reports Good Morning America.
Get more than 50% off this Highland single-serve coffee machine
Sick of drinking instant coffee? This single-serve Highland coffee machine is under half price right now in the Lowe's President's Day sale, an absolute bargain if you're looking to upgrade your coffee setup.
As a single-serve machine, this one's not going to be doing several cups at once or fancy drink variations, but it will get you a decent espresso or americano. Note, this is a K-Cup capsule compatible machine.
Saatva Presidents’ Day exclusive: save $270 on luxury mattresses
Luxury US mattress manufacturer Saatva has teamed up with TechRadar to give you an exclusive discount to celebrate this year’s Presidents’ Day sales: save $270 on orders worth $1,000 or more when buying a handcrafted Saatva mattress.
That’s a great deal for the brand’s more affordable models, including our No 1 pick, the Saatva Classic, a handcrafted innerspring hybrid that recreates luxury hotel sleep at home. It’s also recommended by chiropractors for people with back pain. Use our exclusive discount and you’ll bag a queen size for $1,425 (was $1,695).
Get the Apple Watch 7 for its cheapest price yet
Amazon has the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349 in today's Presidents' Day sales. This deal was previously offered at the end of last year but sold out extremely quickly,
As for the device itself, this smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's deal is for the Midnight Black and Starlight sports bands, with both smartwatches in stock and ready to ship.
Here's today's best budget TV deal
Best Buy has this massive 70-inch 4K TV from TCL on sale for just $599.99. With a massive $230 discount, it's a fantastic price for a big-screen budget 4K TV. The TCL 4 Series display features 4K HD resolution, Chromecast and the Google Assistant built-in. It also works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
This is just one of the many Presidents' Day TV sales that are available today. If you are after something a little smaller or a more premium OLED then you can have a browse through our main hub for even more of the best deals.
TCL 70-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV for $599.99 at Best Buy
Welcome to our Presidents' Day sales live blog
It's going to be a busy day if you're after a bargain. Over the next 24 hours we'll be searching the web to bring you all the very best deals in the Presidents' Day sales from all the major retailers. Many got their sales underway a number of days earlier so there are already some fantastic offers out there on top TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and so much more. Some of which beat the prices we saw during last
For now, you can see some of our top picks just above. As the day progresses, we'll add any more sales highlights to this list and also spotlight any individual deals that we think are worth your attention. There's also our main Presidents' Day sales hub for a wider look at everything at a glance.
