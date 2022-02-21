Presidents' Day sales live blog: the best deals from all the top retailers

(Image credit: Future)

This year's Presidents' Day sales are now in full swing with discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances, furniture and so much more at many of the top US retailers. While the event may not be as big as the likes of Prime Day or Black Friday, there's still an opportunity to pick up some terrific bargains.

We've taken a look at all of today's sales to pick out the very best ones just below. Some of the highlights include huge savings of up to $740 on major appliances at Best Buy, up to 40% off the most popular Amazon devices and Dell laptops starting from just $229.99.

Join us as we take you through the best Presidents' Day sales that are live now and highlight all the top deals that you don't want to miss throughout the day.

Today's best Presidents' Day sales

Best Buy Presidents' Day sale: save up to $740 on major appliances

The Presidents' Day sale at Best Buy is always a popular event as it has massive savings on major appliances. This year, you can save up to $740 on major appliances, including washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and microwaves. All the top brands feature, too, such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE and more.

Amazon: save up to 40% off on Amazon's best-selling devices

Amazon hasn't launched an official Presidents' Day sale, but the retailer has offers of up to 40% off its best-selling devices. Today's sale is a great opportunity to score a Fire tablet, Fire TV, Ring Doorbell or the Fire TV Stick at a record-low price.

Dell Presidents' Day sale: laptop deals starting at $229.99

Dell's Presidents' Day sale includes some of the cheapest prices on its best-selling laptops like the XPS 13, Inspiron and Alienware range with prices starting from just $229.99. Next to this, you can also find loads of offers on desktops, monitors and accessories. This Inspiron 15 3000 laptop for $399.99 is definitely one to check out.

Samsung Presidents' Day sale: save up to $500 on Samsung appliances

There's up to $500 off Samsung's best-selling major appliances including ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and washer-dryers. There are many deals on small appliances, too, so you can also save big on vacuums and microwaves.

Home Depot Presidents' Day sale: up to 30% off top-brand appliances

Home Depot's official Presidents' Day sale just launched with offers of up to $900 off major appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, washer-dryers and ranges from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirpool and GE. You can also save up to 30% on stainless steel kitchen packages from Samsung and LG.