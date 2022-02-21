Here's an unbeatable Nintendo Switch deal for President's Day

Here's your chance to get a Nintendo Switch for its cheapest price yet thanks to an unbeatable Presidents' Day deal at the Amazon-owned retailer Woot. If you're a Prime member, you can save $20 off the price of the console and get a Nintendo Switch for just $279.99.

We hardly ever see the Nintendo Switch for less than its usual price of $299.99, which is why this deal stands out. It's been that way for years, mostly because there have been significant issues with Nintendo Switch stock in the US so retailers have seen no reason to reduce it. In order to make any saving on the console, you'd usually have to buy one as part of a bundle - and these are generally only available for a limited time during big sales events.

If this is the first time you've heard of Woot, the retailer is an off-shoot of Amazon. Previously, it has specialized in refurbished items, but this is for a brand new Switch console. The Amazon connection also explains why this Nintendo Switch deal is specifically available to Prime members. All you need to do is select the button to log in with Amazon to ensure your Prime membership is recognised, the discount is applied and you qualify for free shipping. Not a member? You can always sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial to make use of this Nintendo Switch deal on Presidents' Day.

Nintendo Switch Presidents' Day deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon): $299.99 $279.99 at Woot

Save $20 – Amazon Prime members can save $20 off the price of a Nintendo Switch console at Woot - that brings the popular hybrid console down to its lowest ever price. As an offshoot of Amazon, you also get the benefit of free standard delivery. This deal is only available for the next seven days (or until stock lasts) so best move quickly to secure this excellent price for the Switch.

How do we know this is such a good price? Well, we track all the best Nintendo Switch deals throughout the year and have never seen the console this low before. We also monitor all the top Nintendo Switch Online deals and keep an eye out for cheap Nintendo Switch game deals so you pay as little as possible for everything related to the console.

Along with the Switch, there's loads more top tech reduced in this year's Presidents' Day sales. Jump through that link to have a browse through all the deals yourself to find discounted TVs, laptops, furniture, appliances, headphones and so much more.