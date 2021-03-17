Leave the cleaning to a robot vacuum with this iRobot Roomba deal

The best robot vacuums take the hard work out of cleaning your home – just set it going and leave it to clean while you put your feet up - but they can be pricey, so a good deal is always welcome – and Amazon has just slashed the price of one of the best robovacs for a limited time.

In the US, the iRobot Roomba 981 has been discounted to $299.99 from $499.99 – that’s a 40% saving on the list price, bringing it to the lowest price it’s ever been. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the latest iRobot Roomba deals in your region.)

iRobot claims the Roomba 981, which is the updated version of the Roomba 980 , has 10x the suction power of its 600 series. The robovac can also identify when it’s moved onto carpet and increase the suction to make sure it does just as good a job of cleaning your carpets as your hard floors.

Today's best iRobot Roomba 981 deal in the US

iRobot Roomba 981: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $200 of the iRobot Roomba 981, making it $299.99. As we’ve mentioned already, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the robot vacuum cleaner that cleans in neat rows, rather than erratically in any direction. We're not sure when we’ll see a price as low again as this, so if you’re in the market for a robovac, don’t delay in snapping it up. View Deal

The iRobot Roomba 981 will return to its base to recharge when the battery is running low, and will then resume cleaning from the place it stopped to ensure no areas on your floors are missed. The robovac also has a filter, which iRobot claims will capture 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust .

