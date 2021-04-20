Intel Core i7-10700 with $90 off is a steal for gamers wanting an 8-core CPU

If you’re after a seriously good deal on an 8-core processor, Intel’s Core i7-10700 is now on sale for $269.99 at Newegg.

With Rocket Lake just launched, the Core i7-10700 might be a last-gen chip now – it’s Comet Lake, of course – but it’s still a great performer, and particularly with this chunk of cash knocked off. As Wccftech, which spotted this deal, observed, this seems to be the cheapest 8-core processor out there right now.

Normally, this Core i7 CPU is pitched at $359.99, but here $90 has been chopped off the price (with part of that being an extra $5 discount courtesy of a Newegg voucher code, as detailed below). That’s a 25% reduction in price.

Now, one thing to note here is that this is the plain 10700 CPU, as opposed to the 10700K which is unlocked and can be overclocked to reach faster speeds. With the Core i7-10700, you’re stuck with the default base and boost clocks of 2.9GHz and a max of 4.8GHz respectively.

That said, this will be plenty fast enough for many folks, and it’s certainly a great performer in games; remember that you’re getting 8-cores here, too, for titles that do better with higher core counts. Indeed, some gamers who aren’t interested (or perhaps are even intimidated) by the idea of tweaking and overclocking won’t want a ‘K’ model Intel CPU anyhow.

