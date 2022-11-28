Hurry and grab this Cyber Monday Chromebook deal for less than $200

Chromebooks often have some of the best Cyber Monday discounts around and this Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook for $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) is probably one of, if not, the best deals out there right now. That's literally less than $200 for a Chromebook, which is ridiculous.

Cyber Monday deals are an excellent way to save big on tech devices, especially cheaper Chromebooks that otherwise might not sell too well. This is the time of year that retailers offer deep discounts to consumers in order to move inventory and make way for new products launching next year.

And while this isn't exactly the best Chromebook out there due to the low specs, it makes for the perfect super-portable work machine. It's also excellent as a cheaper laptop for your kids to do their homework.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Cyber Monday Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook deal

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook (Intel i7-12700F, 4GB, 128GB): was $379 now $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Though this Chromebook is sporting some pretty low-end specs, for the price it's still an absolute bargain, especially as a 2-in-1. Better yet, you can give this one to your kids to do their homework.

Getting your hands on a Chromebook for less than $200 is a huge deal. And though its specs are pretty low-end, it still works well as a portable machine to do basic tasks. Not only that but it serves as a cheap school machine for kids to do their homework on, which is an even better use for it.

As a 2-in-1, it's really a tablet with a detachable keyboard, which makes this a more versatile option and an even better value.

More Cyber Monday Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook deals

Wherever you are in the world, you can find great Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook deals using our price comparison tool.

More US Cyber Monday deals