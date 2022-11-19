Hot sleepers step this way: the Black Friday mattress deal saves up to $674 on a top cooling bed

If your old memory foam mattress gets too hot in the night, or if you're simply in the market for a new memory foam mattress and you want one that'll keep you from overheating in your sleep, Brooklyn Bedding's Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to set yourself up with the ideal option.

If you head to Brooklyn Bedding any time between now and 27 November you'll find that it's started early with the Black Friday mattress deals, which means you can take advantage of a 30% off deal on everything. And that means some impressive discounts on its Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress.

The Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress (opens in new tab) is, as the name suggests, a deluxe mattress featuring advanced cooling technology to prevent you from sleeping hot, and a definite option for anyone looking for the best cooling mattress. It features a GlacioTex cooling cover with PE cooling fibers that remove excess heat, as well as a top comfort layer with cooling infused foam, and a hybrid design with open cell technology that prevents heat retention and promotes airflow and breathability.

And it's about more than just the cooling; this hybrid mattress comes in three firmness options – soft, medium and firm – so you can choose the model that feels just right for you, and it boasts a combination of foam layers and individually wrapped steel coils to provide you with zoned support and comfort in any sleep position, as well as offering top quality motion isolation.

A king size Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress from Brooklyn Bedding has an RRP of $2,249, but you can take 30% off with the code BFRIDAY30, which means it's yours for just $1,754.30, saving you $674.70.

The Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress is a quality hybrid that's packed with technology to keep you from overheating in the night, and it offers plenty of comfort and zoned support, plus great motion isolation too. You can take 30% off the RRP ahead of Black Friday with the code BFRIDAY30; this offer applies until 27 November.

Want some other options? There are plenty of other models on offer that'll appeal to anyone in the market for the best mattress, and like the Aurora Luxe Cooling mattress they can be had with 30% off right now. Among the Brooklyn Bedding range is the Signature Hybrid (opens in new tab), a great-value hybrid that gets you superior sleep but at a factory direct price, while at the premium end of the scale there's the Sedona Elite (opens in new tab), a handcrafted hybrid with a dual coil system and similar cooling features to those found in the Aurora Luxe, to give you a 5-star hotel feel.

Alternatively, check out Brooklyn Bedding's entire mattress range (opens in new tab), but remember that its 30% off Black Friday offer is only running until 27 November.