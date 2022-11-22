Here are the Black Friday Samsung TV deals I'd buy for less than $1000

Amazon has great deals on TV sets for its Black Friday deals, and you can find a large TV from any of Samsung's major tech categories to suit a variety of needs. If you want the best looking picture for the buck, the 55-inch Samsung QN85 is $997.99 with a $400 discount at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, but that isn't the only Samsung TV to consider.

If you're looking for a TV to buy from our Black Friday deals, it can be confusing to pick if you don't know the different technology. Samsung uses quantum dot "QLED" technology on its TVs, and this feature gives the set extremely accurate color, so movies and shows look exactly like the director intended. The 65-inch Samsung Q80B is only $997.99 at Amazon right now, and that's a great QLED TV.

To improve upon QLED and bring it closer to the OLED technology that LG and Sony use in their TV sets, Samsung added a tech feature called mini-LED backlighting. This gives the TV more control over which parts of the picture are bright and which are dark, giving you better contrast and dynamic range. The Samsung QN85B we mentioned is a Neo QLED TV that uses this mini-LED tech.

If you're more concerned about how your room will look with a big television than you are with how the television will look, you can get a 55-inch Samsung The Frame TV for $997.99. The Frame TV series looks great, and it also has a matte finish that can realistically mimic hanging artwork on your wall. With a more stylish design, it's a TV made for when football isn't on, we suppose.

Today's best Black Friday Samsung TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED (2022): was $1,497.99 Now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking for a premium TV deal, Amazon has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV marked down to $997.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN85B 55-inch Neo QLED TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400

If you value bright bold colors over detailed dark scenes then this deal on a high-end Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV could be the one for you. Considering this is one of the brand's newer and best TVs, this is a great deal find for a Black Friday TV sale, and Amazon has this for the lowest price we've seen. You can find a bigger set, but the quality on Samsung's Neo QLED is top notch.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q80B 65-inch QLED TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $400

If you're looking for a larger TV for under $1000, you can find Samsung's QLED technology on the 65-inch Samsung Q80B TV at its lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday. The Q80B series is the most premium of the 'non-NEO QLED' range and, as you'd expect, features an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, Full Array backlighting, and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles.

Samsung makes a range of TV sets in a variety of sizes and picture quality levels. You can go all the way up to the best TV around for video quality, if you want to spend thousands of dollars. We picked a few options in the right price range that will give you the best of Samsung technology without breaking the bank or giving you far more TV than you really need.

If you are upgrading from an older TV set, especially a lower-resolution model, don't worry about whatever features you won't get if you settle on the $1000 ceiling for your Black Friday TV deal. Your new TV will look amazing, especially compared to whatever you left behind.

While we love the larger 65-inch Samsung Q80B, don't sleep on that Samsung Frame TV, either. It still looks fantastic; it's worthy of showing off fine art in your home, after all. The matte finish is unique and it really will fool your guests into thinking you're one of those posh homes that doesn't keep a TV in the gathering room.

