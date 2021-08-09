Grab this Proscenic air fryer for its lowest price ever

The best air fryers use hot air to crisp foods rather than using gallons of oil, ensuring you can indulge in snacks such as fries, chicken wings and roast potatoes without worrying about the health implications. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the US, Amazon has slashed 47% off the price of the Proscenic T21 air fryer reducing it to $69.99 from $1299.99 , although you will need to tick the apply coupon box to activate the discount. This is the best saving we’ve seen so far, even beating the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Proscenic T21 air fryer deal in the US

Proscenic T21 air fryer: $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $60 off the cost of this air fryer that can hold up to 5.8 quarts of food. The sleek black and stainless steel kitchen gadget has been discounted to its lowest ever price, but we don’t know how long the offer will last, so we suggest you snap up this air fryer deal now. View Deal

The Proscenic T21 is a basket air fryer that can also bake, grill and roast. On test we found the air fryer evenly browned homemade fries, frozen steak cut fries and chicken wings in a much shorter time compared to traditional cooking methods.

Air fryers are healthier because they require far less oil than deep frying, and this is certainly the case with the Proscenic T21 - it used just 1 Tbsp of oil for 1.1lb of fries. While the square frying basket ensures the hot air can circulate all around the food. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can use your smartphone to start the air fryer cooking, or browse over 100 recipes if you want inspiration on what to cook in the air fryer.

The Proscenic T21 has eight handy presets for cooking everything from fries and pizza to cake, bacon and even steak, along with a keep warm function, which maintains a temperature of 170F for up to 120 minutes.

However, this air fryer is lacking one function - a shake reminder, which alerts you that it’s halfway through the cooking duration and the food needs to be turned. That said, as long as you remember to keep an eye on the air fryer, or set an alarm on your smartphone, we don’t think this is a big enough issue not to warrant snapping up this deal.

More air fryer deals