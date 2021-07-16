Grab this Instant Vortex air fryer oven for its (almost) lowest price ever

The best air fryers let you indulge in tasty treats such as fries, chicken wings and roast potatoes in a healthier fashion, as they use hot air rather than deep frying in oil to cook food. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the US, Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, reducing it to $99.95 from $129.99 – that’s almost as good a deal as those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today’s best Instant air fryer deal in the US

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: $129.99 $99.95 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $30 off the cost of this air fryer oven, which has a pull-down door and can hold two trays of food at the same time. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this air fryer – it dropped as low as $89.95 on Black Friday – it’s still very good value, and we suggest you grab this deal while it’s available. View Deal

The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is a countertop appliance, and unlike basket-style air fryers such as the Instant Vortex Plus it has a pull-down door on the front, similar to conventional ovens. However, like other air fryers, it still uses hot air that circulates around the food to give it a crisp finish.

As well as air frying, the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven can also bake, roast, toast, grill, rotisserie and dehydrate, making it a versatile appliance. It comes with two crisper trays, which can be used in the oven at the same time, so you can cook two different dishes at once, along with a crisper basket and rotisserie spit.

More air fryer deals