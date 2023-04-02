Google Pixel Watch is just £279 at Currys right now - the lowest price yet

The Google Pixel Watch has had a few price cuts recently - notably during the Amazon Spring Sale this week - but we've just spotted the best one yet.

Currys is offering this excellent smartwatch for just £279 today (opens in new tab), which is the cheapest price we've ever seen since the device was released back in October. For context, this deal beats Amazon's Spring Sale price of £299 earlier this week and that retailer's record price of £284 by quite some distance.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Watch: was £339 now £279 at Currys (opens in new tab)

OS: Wear OS 3.5

Display: 1.2-inch AMOLED (always-on)

Chipset: Exynos 9110 SoC The Google Pixel Watch was already a pretty great value at £339, but Curry's latest deal is offering this fantastic wearable for a record-low new price. We were seriously impressed by the Pixel Watch when we reviewed it last year, praising its well-thought-out design, gorgeous screen, and FitBit integration. If you're looking for a smartwatch that looks great, performs just as well, and is crammed full of useful features, then the Pixel Watch is a fantastic choice - especially at this price. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

A great smartwatch at a reasonable price

You can check out our Google Pixel Watch review for a full rundown of why we think Google's first own-brand wearable is one of the best smartwatches right now. But in short, it's just a great value wearable right now.

Notable selling points for the Google Pixel Watch include an eye-catching and well-thought-out spherical design, a decent dual-core chip, and a gorgeous AMOLED display. While its one-size-only form factor may not appeal to all, we think it's a great option if you're looking for a fully-featured premium Android alternative to the likes of the Apple Watch.

On top of all these awesome features, Google is also committed to making the Pixel Watch even better with updates - such as the recent addition of fall detection, for example.

More smartwatch deals to check out today

Is the Google Pixel Watch not quite your thing? You can head on over to our main smartwatch deals page for plenty more recommendations on the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, and more. We've also rounded up a selection of today's best prices on leading models just down below, in case you're in a hurry.