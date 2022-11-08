Get $400 off one of the best mattresses for bigger bodies, in the Big Fig Black Friday preview sale

Need more of a mattress than other manufacturers can deliver? If you're a plus-size sleeper, the Big Fig mattress is made for you, and it's pitched as the best mattress for heavy people. And right now you can order one without it making a huge dent in your bank balance.

With Black Friday mattress deals already starting to appear, Big Fig has stepped up with an unbeatable offer on its mattress: a straightforward $400 off every size, from Twin all the way up to King size, with the offer code FRIYAY. That's an impressive discount, and if you're a King size sleeper you'll be able to get a mattress to match for $1,599, down from $1,999.

Big Fig's currently running a Black Friday preview sale, with one simple proposition: save $400 on the price of its mattress in any size. This means you can get a Twin for $999 down from $1,399, while a King will cost you $1,599, reduced from $1,999. The Big Fig mattress is designed and built to give heavier sleepers all the comfort and support they need; to take advantage of this deal, use the code FRIYAY at the checkout, but be aware that this deal won't last long.

Big Fig's making a name for itself with its positive messaging and mattresses aimed to meet heavy people's needs. Its mattresses support 550lbs per sleeper, and use a combination of high density foam and individually wrapped coils to prevent mattress sag and deliver quality support, as well as firmer edge foam to give you plenty of edge support. To keep things from getting too hot in the night there's also ThermoGel cooling technology in the fabric cover, as well as perforated gel-infused latex foam underneath to allow plenty of airflow and breathability.

The Big Fig mattress is rated a 7-8 on the firmness scale, meaning it's soft and comfortable while being bouncy, supportive and strong, and it comes with a 20-year guarantee as well as a 120-night sleep trial; find out more here (opens in new tab). But don't wait around if you want to make the most of the current deal, as Big Fig says that it'll be ending soon.