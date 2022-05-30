Get a cheap Samsung tablet for $100 off with these Memorial Day deals

If you've been perusing the Memorial Day sales for a new budget tablet, then you might want to consider one of the company's more affordable slates. A few of them are on offer today - including the mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 and the entry-level Tab A8.

Available for $499.99 (was $599) (opens in new tab) and $179.99 (was $229) (opens in new tab) respectively, both these tablets are offering excellent value currently if you're looking to save cash on a tablet from a quality brand. Note, you can technically save even more with the retailer's trade-in program today but we've displayed the non-rebate value here - just in case you don't have an eligible device to hand over.

Today's best Memorial Day Samsung Galaxy tab deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $599.99 $499.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – There are few different configurations of Samsung's mid-range S7 FE, with RAM up to 8GB and storage up to 256GB, and each has up to $100 off. We've picked the middling 6GB/128GB for this deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229.99 $179.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – This affordable Samsung tablet - which actually has a 10.5-inch screen, not an 8-inch one, despite the name - is available at a $50 discount for Memorial Day. You can actually get it for cheaper with a trade-in device, but if you don't have a phone or tablet to swap with it, press 'No trade-in' in the right-hand bar.

Admittedly, neither of these Samsung slates is on our list of the best tablets - the Galaxy A range can be rather hit-and-miss, and the S7 FE was shown up by the company's other devices.

But this deal cuts the price a little bit, making them more tempting buys for a limited time only. Plus, there are some iPad deals out there, but we thought we should show off what the sales can bring to Android tablet users too.

If these devices don't appeal to you, our ranking of the best Android tablets might be of interest to you - one could argue that it's better to buy a great device for full price, rather than an okay one at a discount. We'll leave that up to you, and what you need your tablet for, though.