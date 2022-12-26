Eight Sleep brings back its massive Black Friday discount for today only

Boxing Day may not be observed in the US, but Eight Sleep is celebrating the holiday with a massive discount on its line of smart mattresses. Through today (December 26), all Eight Sleep Pod smart mattresses are $500 off (opens in new tab) during the Eight Sleep Boxing Day Sale, with no coupon code necessary. That's a match of its Black Friday sale and double the $250 off we normally see from this brand.

Eight Sleep produces some of the best mattresses for people who are serious about their shut-eye, as these tech-loaded beds are capable of tracking changes in your sleep patterns and adjusting the temperature on the fly so you don't overheat. If you're looking for a premium cooling mattress, it seldom gets any better than this.

After $500 off, the best-selling Eight Sleep Pod 3 Max drops to as low as $3,195 for a full. This 6-layer mattress boasts a MaxChill layer consisting of silver, copper, and graphite to dissipate excess heat – in addition to a quad-core CPU that allows it to respond to changes in your sleep patterns faster than previous models.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Eight Sleep Pod 3 from $2,595 in full after the discount. It shares most of the features of the Pod 3 Max but is only five layers as it doesn't contain the MaxChill layer.

(opens in new tab) Eight Sleep Pod 3 Max mattress: was $3,695 now from $3,195 at Eight Sleep (opens in new tab)

This is the most advanced Eight Sleep smart mattress yet. Standing 13 inches high, this six-layer bed boasts a quad-core CPU plus Wi-Fi 5 for fast recording of your sleep data. There's also a 4,000x sensor resolution compared to previous Pod models to track every key vital. Meanwhile, there's a MaxChill Layer infused with silver, copper, and graphite plus dual thermoregulation so your side of the bed is as cool as you need it throughout the night. If you don't need top-of-the-line cooling, the Pod 3 is on sale from $2,595 (opens in new tab) and has most of the same features. All Eight Sleep smart mattresses come with 100 nights to trial it at home plus a 10-year warranty for the foam bedding (2-year warranty for the tech).

Another way to save on an Eight Sleep smart mattress is to buy one of its smart covers to fit over your existing mattress instead. The Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover is on sale from $1,945 (opens in new tab) after a $250 discount. Our Eight Sleep Pod 3 Cover review is coming soon, but we can tell you that after trying it for eight weeks our lead tester found it to be 'a great sleep aid with some brilliant smart functionality for heating and cooling.'

Whether you opt for a mattress or cover, you'll get the most out of the Eight Sleep's capabilities by signing up for an 8+ Pro subscription. Normally $19/month, you can sign up today for just $15/month and avail of automatic temperature adjustment, access to a library of sleep aids, and personalized digital coaching.

All Eight Sleep mattresses come with a 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year warranty for the foam bedding, and a 2-year warranty to cover the tech components. Meanwhile, the Pod 3 Cover comes with 30 nights to try it out and a 2-year warranty. All orders receive free shipping and qualify for free returns within the trial period.

