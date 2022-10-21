Don't wait for Black Friday to get these MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch deals

It seems Apple isn’t waiting around for Black Friday deals, as it’s just announced price cuts for refurbished MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) models.

These are two of the best laptops you can buy right now, and come with a choice of powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. They are excellent productivity tools for anyone looking to do heavy-duty video editing or rendering - especially with these new lower prices.

A refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is now being sold on Apple’s online store for $1,709 (opens in new tab) - a hefty saving of $290 compared to the price a new 14-inch MacBook Pro is usually sold for.

The high-end MacBook Pro 16-inch with M1 Max, which is also refurbished, now costs $2,989 (opens in new tab), a price cut of $510 from the usual figure.

In the UK, an entry-level refurbished 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is now £1,619 (opens in new tab), a saving of £280.

A refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is £2,049 (opens in new tab), a saving of £350, and the model with the M1 Max (again, refurbished), is £2,819 (opens in new tab), a saving of £480.

As you can probably tell, it’s important to note that these are refurbished models, which means they may have been used before, or were demonstration products.

Best refurbished Macbook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch deals

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro): $1,999 $1,709 at Apple (opens in new tab)

Save $290 - This big saving brings a refurbished MacBook Pro 14 down to its lowest ever price. While still a little expensive, this machine is a fantastic option for creative and productivity applications thanks to its combination of a powerful M1 Pro processor, gorgeous display, and fantastic premium design.

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max): $3,499 $2,989 at Apple (opens in new tab)

Save $510 - This is a huge price cut for the powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip. While this kind of power is overkill for many people, for creative professionals this is a superb offer.

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro): £1,899 £1,619 at Apple (opens in new tab)

Save £280 - The UK also gets some great price cuts for the refurbished MacBook Pro 14-inch, and this model with the M1 Pro is very good value if you're looking for a small yet very powerful laptop to work on.

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max): £3,299 £2,819 at Apple (opens in new tab)

Save £480 - People in the UK can also get a huge price cut on the high-end MacBook Pro 16-inch model with the M1 Max chip. Again, this is refurbished, but Apple ensures it'll work and look as good as new.

Is it safe to buy refurbished MacBooks? Absolutely - as long as you buy from a trusted retailer. These MacBooks come from Apple itself, and that means they go through a thorough refurbishment process, which includes repairing, cleaning and testing to ensure the products work correctly and appear as good as new. You also get a one-year warranty from Apple, so buying refurbished is a great way to get lower prices, and could even beat many of the MacBook Black Friday deals we’re expecting to see.

