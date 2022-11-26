Clean up for just AU$399: this Ecovacs robot vac is 60% off for Black Friday

A robot vacuum cleaner is a great way to outsource the chore that is cleaning your floors. These appliances make their way around your home sucking up dust and debris, while you put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal with a hefty discount is always welcome – and this Black Friday deal slashes a whopping 60% off a popular Ecovacs Deebot model.

The Deebot N8 is a top seller that handily keeps getting discounted, and it's back to its lowest price point that we saw during Prime Day 2022 earlier this year – AU$399 for the droid on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot N8 | AU$999 AU$399 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$600) A vacuum and a mop in one little droid that's down to just AU$399 – a great Black Friday deal! This is the equal lowest price we've seen on the N8, with the last occasion being Prime Day in July. So if you mostly have hard floors at home, we'd be happy to recommend this, though it does struggle a little on medium- and high-pile carpets.

So, what do you get for your money? The Deebot N8 is equipped with advanced laser navigation that makes its room-mapping quite accurate and it knows when there's something in its path. While newer models like the Ecovacs X1 range have more advanced obstacle avoidance, the Deebot N8 can easily detect larger objects. Smaller items like Lego blocks, socks and charging cables are likely going to get sucked up or entangled with the bot's brushes, respectively. So it's advisable to pick up the little things from your floor before a cleaning run.

Unlike other budget robovacs that only vacuum, the N8 also comes with a 240ml water reservoir and a clip-on mopping plate.

Inside the N8 is a 420ml dust box, which is on the compact side and may need emptying after each run in preparation for the next session. If you think that's a little annoying – and you have some spare cash – you could upgrade to the Deebot N8 Plus model that ships with an auto-empty station, which is also its charging dock. After every run, it will automatically return to charge with no prompting from you, and will (again automatically) empty its dust box into a 2.5L replaceable bag inside the auto-empty station. The Deebot N8 Plus is also discounted, now just AU$699 on Amazon (opens in new tab) and from Ecovacs Robotics (opens in new tab) directly.