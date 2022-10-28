Breville's excellent Barista Express coffee machine is just AU$540 right now

It’s that prickly time of the year where waking up in the mornings feels even harder, preparing for the busiest business period ahead of Christmas and in anticipation of Black Friday while staying indoors to avoid the intermittent soggy weather. Fortunately, waking up just got a whole lot easier with a hot discount on what we consider one of the best coffee machine hobby baristas can buy!

Already shaved down from AU$749 RRP to just AU$590, that price on the Breville the Barista Express coffee machine drops even further to AU$540 when using the code SNSOCT at checkout – that's a total of 27% off thanks to eBay.

(opens in new tab) Breville Barista Express Coffee Machine | AU$749 AU$590 plus save an additional AU$50 with code SNSOCT at eBay (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$209) Offering budding baristas a great chance to make cafe-quality coffee in the comfort of their own home, the Breville Barista Express is our pick for the best home coffee machine on the market.

The Breville the Barista Express Coffee Machine has been able to boast the claim of being one of the best home coffee machines on the market for quite some time now, offering a great opportunity to bring cafe-quality coffee to your home kitchen.

The high end features in this beast of a machine start with its grinder, benefiting from a generous hopper, ample grind-size settings and adjustable grind amount letting you set-and-forget for perfect dosage at the push of a button. When you’re waking up bleary-eyed and caffeine deficient in the mornings, that ease is crucial.

Still requiring a bit more hands-on attention than some other coffee machines on the market, the machine makes it as easy as possible and well worth the small amount of effort for the quality coffee it spits out as your end result. Get silly season prepared with this hot deal while it lasts!