Black Friday deal: Google Nest Hub sale makes calling the family so much easier

Because face-to-face time might be in short supply this holiday season, you might want to consider snapping up one of these Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max Black Friday deals.

The pair of Black Friday smart displays are available at a discount at Best Buy and Walmart ahead of the big shopping holiday and, thanks to Google Duo video and voice calling, they’re great for keeping up with long-distance relatives.

We recommend going for the Nest Hub Max to really get the face-to-face experience as it has both the built-in camera and the larger screen size, but the more affordable Nest Hub still works as a good speakerphone replacement.

Both deals are part of Google’s early Black Friday deals that include some pretty steep discounts on the Nest Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and new Google Nest Audio.

It might not have a built-in camera, but the Google Nest Hub can still keep you in contact with friends and family this holiday season thanks to its free calling feature. When you're not on the phone, you can use it as a digital photo frame and a handy personal assistant. It's on sale right now for $40 off its regular price.

If you want that full-on face-to-face experience, go for the Google Nest Hub Max that has a built-in camera for Google Duo video calling and a larger display. It's $50 off its regular price this week ahead of Black Friday.

Would you rather drop by for a chat instead?

If the idea of calling just sounds too formal for your family, you could always just drop by virtually with the help of the Amazon Echo Show, also on sale today ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon’s smart displays are pretty similar overall to Google’s but they use Alexa instead of Google Assistant and they don’t come with Chromecast built-in but rather integrate with Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

While the Echo Show can’t use Google Duo, you can drop in on family members’ devices by connecting with them in the Alexa app. It’s a little easier than calling over each and every time, and it’s a nice way to stay connected.