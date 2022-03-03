Apple's powerful Mac Mini M1 crashes to record-low price at Amazon

Just ahead of Apple's upcoming March event, Amazon is slashing the price on the powerful Mac Mini M1. For a limited time, you can get Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 on sale for $749.99 when you apply the additional $29 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $150 and matches the record-low Black Friday price.



Apple's 2020 Mac Mini packs impressive components, including 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Apple's powerful M1 processor. According to Apple, the tiny but mighty PC now delivers up to three times faster CPU performance and up to six times faster graphics performance than the previous Mini. You're also getting the MacOS Big Sur operating system, which is Apple's most software to date.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Mac Mini, and today's coupon is a limited-time offer from Amazon, so you should snag this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

Apple Mac Mini M1 deal

Apple Mac Mini M1 (512GB): $899 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - A fantastic deal - Amazon now has Apple's Mac Mini M1 on sale for $749.99 when you apply the additional $29.01 savings at checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen for the powerful little computer that packs 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and Apple's latest M1 processor.

See more Apple Mac Mini deals

You can also see the best cheap MacBook deals happening right now.