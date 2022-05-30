America’s cheapest organic mattress in on sale this Memorial Day

Organic mattresses normally cost a packet, but Avocado Green is bucking the trend with its Eco Organic Mattress, now one of the cheapest certified organic hybrid mattresses in America. Even better, today you can save 10% on the Eco Organic at Avocado Green (opens in new tab), with a queen size down to $899.10 (was $999) when you use the discount code SAVE10 at checkout.

This is a great Memorial Day mattress sale for anyone looking for a more affordable eco-friendly bed that offers some of the contouring comfort of memory foam, yet from naturally breathable and supportive organic materials.

Avocado Green features in our best mattress guide with its flagship Avocado Green Mattress, which is also 10% off today. We’ll be covering any extra price drops in our Memorial Day mattress sale live blog too, so you won’t miss a saving.

Save up to $129.90 - This isn’t the biggest saving we’ll see in the Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab), but it’s a nice discount on an already affordable certified organic mattress. These types of beds normally cost a lot more, so you’re getting a lot of organic materials for less here. That includes organic latex, cotton and wool, all of which create a contouring yet bouncy mattress that’s naturally breathable. A queen size is down to $899, and you’ll have 100 nights to trial it at home.

All of the brand's organic mattresses are on sale today, with up to $800 off select mattresses when you used the discount code SAVE10 at checkout. The biggest savings are on the brand's luxury models, but we'd recommend the flagship Avocado Green Mattress if you want a brilliant balance of support, comfort and toxin-free materials.

Avocado Green is a leading organic sleep specialist that farms a lot of its own mattress materials and sources the ones it doesn’t grow from sustainable brands. The Eco Organic Mattress is designed with up to 988 pocketed coils for pressure relief and responsive support, plus GOLS certified organic latex to provide cozy contouring.

There are zero toxins here, so you don’t have to worry about any pungent off-gassing either, and the mattress comes fitted with four handles to make rotating and moving it easier.

Avocado runs a 100-night trial on the Eco Organic Mattress and covers it with a 10-year warranty. There are other mattresses on sale too, including our number one pick, the Avocado Green Mattress - now 10% off and priced from $1,079 (opens in new tab). This is the one to go for if you have a slightly higher budget and want more zoned support during sleep.