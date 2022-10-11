Acer Chromebook for just $80 is the best Amazon Prime Day Early Access sale yet

Amazon's Early Access sale is in full swing, and with less-than-half-price deals this good, why wait for Black Friday?

Right now, you can get an outrageous deal on Acer's Chromebook 512, because it is currently slashed in price to just $79.99 (opens in new tab) from $199.99 – a stonking great $120 saving (yup, you save more than you spend here!).

Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop, 4GB RAM, 32GB: $199.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $120: This incredible deal gets you a 12-inch Chromebook for just $80.

Save $120: This incredible deal gets you a 12-inch Chromebook for just $80. This is perfect for students and kids, and it may be the only laptop under $100 that's worth buying during Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sales.

What you're looking at is the rugged Acer Chromebook 512, one of a duo of Chromebooks designed by Acer specially designed for classrooms, meaning they can be thrown on the floor and generally flung around by children.

Specifically, the Acer Chromebook 512 has been designed for young students, and has passed U.S Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G) tests to ensure it is durable enough to survive the classroom. It has also passed two toy safety standards to make sure it's student friendly – nice to know.

This Chromebook can handle drops from heights of 122 cm (48 inches) and can withstand up to 60 kg (132 pounds) of downward force.

It comes with a 3:2 aspect radio display, which Acer claims is ideal for education, since it can handle ebooks and media while also feeling similar to using a pen and paper when used with a stylus.

The 12-inch screen has a 1,366 x 912 resolution, and comes with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass protection to prevent it being shattered.

The keyboard is also child-friendly, offering a tamper-proof design that's easy to fix thanks to mechanically-anchored keys and spill-resistance.

The Acer Chromebook 512 is a traditional laptop design, but it can be opened a full 180 degrees to lay flat on a table or desk.

It was unveiled in 2019 but the specs certainly still stand up today thanks to the quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 Processor, 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of RAM. And as is to be expected from the best Chromebooks, it comes with an impressive battery life, with Acer promising up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Our advice? If one of your household needs a durable laptop, this is an incredible little deal…