Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) deal puts intelligence on your face

Smart glasses have a bit of a reputation, and not necessarily a good one. They can look too weird, technical, or geeky. Amazon helped break that trend with its Amazon Echo Frames (opens in new tab), smart, prescription-friendly eyewear it introduced in 2019. But the $249 Alexa-enabled frames cost as much as prescription eyeglasses without the lens. Amazon's early Prime Day deal, though, slashes 60% off the price (opens in new tab) to bring them down to $99.
It's probably the right price for a wearable that doesn't offer any digital visuals (think augmented reality) and instead focuses solely on audio, listening for your Alexa queries and answering you through speakers embedded in the stems.
This $99 deal means you might even be able to afford the smart glasses as a spare pair of eyewear for when you want to look and be smarter, too.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for Echo Frames deals in your region).
Amazon Echo Frames | was $249.99 | now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Smart glasses that don't try to do too much or make you look like you're wearing technology fit the bill for winning wearables. And now it's priced sensibly, at least during this early Prime Day sale. Remember, you still have to buy your prescription lenses.
These second-generation frames look a little less bulky, effectively hiding most of the technology in the still-thicker than normal stems. However, they're also in just a few color choices and, really, one classic style. If you need more fashion choices, you might want to look for different and not-so-smart eyewear.
Battery life varies widely depending on activity. Listening to music could give you 14 hours, but a two-way phone call might cut it down to two. As an Alexa-enabled device, it will let you voice control smart devices throughout your home - and you don't have to shout for the glasses to hear you. The audio, by the way, is, despite not being in-ear, decent and can make it feel like the sound is happening inside your head - or at least that was our experience.
The Echo Frames will work fine as sunglasses. For prescription lenses, Amazon notes, you can get a prescription from Lens Crafters, Boomerang-lens.com, or your own eyeglass professional. In all cases, you'll pay extra for the prescription lenses.
More Amazon Echo Frames deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Amazon Echo Frames from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $19.99 - lowest price ever (opens in new tab)
- Apple: Apple Watch 7 for the cheapest price yet (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: budget Smart TVs from just $89 (opens in new tab)
- Cooling: Dreo Tower Fan for $62.99 (opens in new tab)
- Ebooks: over 700 book deals for $4.99 and under (opens in new tab)
- Fashion: up to 66% off men's and women's fashion (opens in new tab)
- Grills: just $25.49 for the Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill (opens in new tab)
- Groceries: get $20 back when you spend $75 on P&G essentials (opens in new tab)
- Headphones: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for 25% off (opens in new tab)
- Home: 15% off Levoit Air Purifier (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: up to 29% off Instant Pot appliances (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: big savings on laptops, Chromebooks and MacBooks (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: up to $490 off Casper mattresses (opens in new tab)
- PS5: register for the next PS5 restock at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Security: Blink Smart Home security camera bundles from $44.99 (opens in new tab)
- Smart home: Echo Show 5 smart display for only $34.99 (opens in new tab)
- Sony: $300 off the Sony A80J 55-inch OLED TV (opens in new tab)
- Speakers: JBL portable speakers from $29.95 (opens in new tab)
- Storage: up to 39% off Samsung hard drives, SSDs and SD cards (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Fire 7 tablet for its cheapest price ever - only $29.99 (opens in new tab)
- TVs: savings of up to $700 on Fire TVs (opens in new tab)
- Vacuum cleaners: save on Shark, iRobot and Bissell (opens in new tab)
- WiFi: up to $210 off Amazon eero mesh WiFi routers (opens in new tab)