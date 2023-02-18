Dell's Presidents' Day sale drops Alienware Aurora with an RTX 3060 Ti to just $989

On the hunt for a speedy gaming PC that doesn't break the bank? We've just spotted a great deal in the ongoing Dell Presidents' Day sale this week.

Costing just $989 after a huge $600 discount, this Alienware Aurora R13 with an RTX 3060 Ti graphics card is a great choice if your budget is around $1,000. It's not super high-end, but specs-wise it's one of the best we've seen at this price point for a good few months now.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC: was $1,699 now $989.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700F

Graphics card: RTX 3060 Ti

RAM: 16GB RAM DDDR5

SSD: 512GB Use code GAMING10 at checkout to knock a further ten percent off this already reduced Alienware Aurora gaming PC deal at the official Dell store. For the price, you're getting an incredibly competitive set of specs here - with a superb graphics card, recent chip, and full set of 16GB RAM - all for under $1,000. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

Cheap for an RTX 3060 Ti pre-build

Decent chip

Tool-less case design for easy upgrades

Avoid if

You'd prefer to build a machine yourself

You want to play at 4K

By far and away the biggest selling point of this Alienware gaming PC deal is that you're getting a super-speedy RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for under a grand. While this card isn't exactly new now it's still more than capable of outputting absolutely great performance at 1080p resolution - and even in 1440p, in some cases.

Backing up this powerful GPU is an Intel Core i7-12700F processor, which is again pretty damn speedy for the price. It's not the latest chip (there are 13th gen Core i7s now), but it's more than enough to keep up with the RTX 3060 Ti. In fact, if you did want to upgrade your GPU down the line, this chip will likely hold up for a good few years with subsequent upgrades.

Speaking of which, the Alienware Aurora features an easy-to-navigate tool-less design that makes tinkering really easy. Even though you won't need to do any upgrades to this machine to get great performance (it'll be great out the box), it's great to not have to mess around with any unneeded tools.

Note, there are a few other decent gaming PC deals to check out this week due to the ongoing Presidents' Day sale. If you're interested, here are a few more of our favorites this week. You can also see our cheap gaming PC deals page for some budget options.

More PC Gaming deals this week

(opens in new tab) Skytech Chronos gaming PC: was $2,299 now $1,799 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Graphics card: RTX 4070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700F

RAM: 16GB (DDR4)

SSD: 1TB Gamers looking for a high-end machine on a reasonable budget will be hard-pressed to beat this massive $500 off deal on a SkyTech Chronos gaming PC at Newegg this week. Not only do you get one of the latest graphics cards on the market, but a generous 1TB SSD and beefy Core i7 processor means you'll be all set for some serious performance at 1440p and even 4K. Deal score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

(opens in new tab) Skytech Eclipse gaming PC: was $4,399 now $3,799 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Graphics card: RTX 4090

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

RAM: 32GB (DDR5)

SSD: 1TB Got some serious cash to spend on a serious machine? There's also $600 off this RTX 4090-equipped Skytech gaming PC at Newegg today. While absolutely overkill for modest setups, this machine is packed with the best components money can buy and is fully ready to tackle even the latest games at 4K resolution. Deal score: ⭐⭐⭐

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora R14 gaming PC: was $1,979 now $1,299 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Graphics card: RX 6700 XT

Processor: Ryzen 7-5800X

RAM: 16GB (DDR4)

SSD: 512GB Alternatively, those on more of a budget could consider this reasonably priced Alienware Aurora R14. At full price, we'd definitely skip this one but a huge $680 discount at Dell makes it really great value considering you're getting a speedy RX 6700 XT - a GPU that's still capable of great frame rates at 1440p resolution. Deal score: ⭐⭐⭐

On the fence about buying this expensive gaming PC? You can check out our main Alienware Aurora deals page for buying tips and advice.