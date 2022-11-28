Act fast if you want to catch House of the Dragon on HBO Max for $1.99

Cyber Monday is a great time to save on subscriptions as well as shiny new gadgets, and HBO Max has served up one of our favorite deals of the year.

Right now, you can get an HBO Max subscription for just $1.99/month (opens in new tab) for the first three months. That's down from the usual $9.99/month, which is a huge discount of 80% off and gives you a big reason to binge through the likes of Games of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Admittedly, you'll have to put up with adverts - there's no discount on the ad-free version - but that's a small price to pay given you'd be getting three months of HBO Max for less than $6.

Today's best Cyber Monday HBO Max deal

(opens in new tab) HBO Max subscription (with ads): was $9.99/month now $1.99/month at HBOMax.com (opens in new tab)

HBO Max features tons of excellent programming on its streaming service like House of the Dragon, Rick and Morty, PeaceMaker, Friends, Big Bang Theory, and more. And this deeply discounted monthly subscription for three months makes the service even sweeter.

HBO Max is a streaming service that hosts a wide variety of excellent programming, whether classic shows or original series. But the subscription fee rarely ever goes on sale, usually only during special events such as Cyber Monday.

In fact, this year's Cyber Monday deals have been great all round for streaming services, with another amazing offer giving you Hulu and Disney Plus for a combined $5/month for 12 months!

It makes sense that streaming services would cut their prices at this time of year, though. The idea behind it is to lure in new subscribers with a great offer, then get them addicted to the lineup of shows and keep them hooked long enough to pay full price.

But of course there's nothing stopping you binge-watching some of the best HBO Max shows, then canceling when you're done, so you've only paid the discounted price. Regardless of whether you choose to stay or leave, this is still an excellent offer that should be taken advantage of while it's still available.

The deal ends tonight, so you'll need to act fast if you want to secure your discount before it's too late.

