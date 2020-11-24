A 1TB Samsung SSD on sale for only $99.99 is the best Black Friday storage deal of the year

The Samsung 860 Evo is a great choice, as when you're setting out to upgrade your PC before Black Friday, picking up a brilliant SSD, or solid state drive, can definitely go a long way. The only problem is that they tend to be a little expensive – especially if you need a decent amount of storage space.

Luckily, the 1TB Samsung 860 Evo is 50% off on Amazon, saving you $100 off the regular price. If 1TB of storage isn't enough for you, you can still save on the 2TB and 4TB models, which are going for $199.99 and $549.98, respectively.

Note that Amazon may sell the drive where you are even but with a small additional fee that covers shipping and any taxes.

Best deal on a 1TB SSD Samsung 860 Evo 1TB | $199 $99 at Amazon

The Samsung 860 Evo is one of the best SSDs on the market today, from a pure price to performance perspective. Plus, having an SSD this fast that's still using SATA means pretty much anyone can use it. The huge $100 saving only sweeten the deal.

The Samsung 860 Evo is without a doubt one of our favorite SSDs, and it's one we recommend to basically anyone upgrading a PC and looking for best bang for buck.

It's not going to be as fast as one of those newfangled M.2 NVMe drives, obviously, but the SATA version of the 860 Evo is no slouch, reaching sequential read speeds of 562.7 MB/s in our testing and that's far, far higher than any hard disk drives you will encounter.

So, especially if you're rocking an older motherboard – or even one of the best laptops that still has SATA ports, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by not picking up this SSD.

Plus, you can even slot it into your PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, kissing goodbye to those pesky loading screens. Another option is to load it into a NAS drive or transform it into an external storage but make sure you don't forget to back it up using a cloud storage service. You definitely don't want to lose 1TB of precious data.

Not in the US? Check out the best Samsung 860 Evo deals where you are:

