11 best soundbar deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, including cheap Dolby Atmos

Amazon’s latest attraction – a Prime Early Access sale – is a follow-up to its main Prime Day event and a lead-in to November’s Black Friday deals. Importantly, it’s an opportunity to score a sweet deal on a soundbar system to boost your TV’s audio capability.

Our list of the best Prime Day deals features basic 2.1-channel soundbars selling for under $100 / £100, along with more advanced 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos systems seeing steep $500 discounts. There are plenty of great deals on mid-level offerings as well, so no matter what your preference and price range, we’ve got you covered.

Sales are happening in both the US and the UK, and we’ll be adding more to our list as Amazon drops new deals throughout the course of the day. If you're in the market for a new soundbar, this is the place where you’ll find all the best prices available on Amazon.

Some of the models listed here appear on our list of the best soundbars , while others are soundbars that we’ve vetted for traditional brand quality and features on offer for the price. Either way, you can rest easy knowing that these are among the best soundbar deals we’ve seen on Amazon today, and that they will take your home movie viewing experience to the next level.

US Prime Day Early Access soundbar deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q700B Dolby Atmos soundbar: $697 $477 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 32% - This is a killer-value Dolby Atmos soundbar, featuring three channels across the front and two upfiring drivers for sound. Samsung does a great job of delivery punchy sound that's still detailed and natural, with great positional effects. And if you have a recent Samsung TV, it's even better – Q-Symphony combines the soundbar and TV speakers into one big sound system. The size is ideal for TVs of 50 inches and up.

(opens in new tab) Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar: $149 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 47% - If you want bigger, clearer TV sound but don't want anything that's too big or comes with a subwoofer, this could be ideal. It's small enough to work with TVs of 32 inches and up, and it's a single unit (ie, no subwoofer). It connects over HDMI ARC to keep it simple, and is now ridiculously cheap.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q910B Dolby Atmos soundbar system: $1,297 $897 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - This is a great price for a powerful and detail-focused surround system. It delivers 9.1.2 channels, meaning nine surround speakers, two upfiring for Dolby Atmos height, and the subwoofer. Samsung's surround sound design is second to none, and this effectively as immersive as home theater sound gets for this price.

(opens in new tab) Polk Audio Signa S2 soundbar and subwoofer: $249 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - This soundbar fits five speakers into a compact package, plus a separate wireless subwoofer, to deliver an immediate and clear sound upgrade over what your TV can do. Details are stronger, dialogue is easier to understand, and explosions have more impact. It connects over HDMI, so effectively has no setup process – just plug is and start enjoying it. Polk Audio made its reputation from offering low-price gear with high-quality sound, and the Signa S2 absolutely delivers that.

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar: $599 $398 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $201 - This is one of the best cheap Dolby Atmos soundbars around. Though it doesn't contain all the side- and up-firing drivers of more expensive Atmos options, Sony's audio processing does an incredible job of pretending like it does. It adds huge width and height to movie soundtracks, with convincing effects, and a great soundstage overall. The sub is just the right balance of adding weight but not overwhelming you. It's great for TVs of 50 inches and up.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-Q990B Dolby Atmos soundbar system: $1,897 $1,397 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - This is ultimate Dolby Atmos soundbar setup, in our opinion – when it comes to creating a complete dome of sound, nothing does it better. That's what our review said when testing this 11.1.4 system – yes, that's 11 surround channels and four overhead channels. It's the closest to the theater experience that any soundbar has achieved to date. You'll need a TV of 55 inches or larger.

(opens in new tab) JBL Bar 5.1 Surround soundbar with subwoofer: $599 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - More recently, this soundbar has actually been more like $349, so the discount today isn't as huge as it looks from the official price. However, this price is the lowest it's ever been, so the extra discount is still great. The soundbar is the ideal size for TVs of 50 inches and up, and features an array of speaker (seven, plus the subwoofer) to create sound that envelops you. It's much punchier, clearer and richer than the audio from TVs, and the wireless subwoofer adds to the big home theater effect. For this price, it's one of the best-value upgrades for your TV we've seen this year. It also has an HDMI passthrough port, so you don't lose the use of an HDMI port by plugging this in.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-S800B Dolby Atmos soundbar: $897 $647 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - This is the big soundbar for people who don't like big soundbars. It's wide (suitable for TVs of 55 inches and up), but incredibly slim. It's about a quarter the volume of the Sonos Arc, for example. Its subwoofer is also much smaller than average, and has a more pleasant rounded cube design. The whole thing is designed to disappear… and yet it still delivers incredibly effective Dolby Atmos spatial audio. We were kind of blown away by the engineering in our review.

UK Prime Day Early Access soundbar deals

(opens in new tab) Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar: £129 £79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - Need bigger, clearer TV sound, and don't want anything that's too big or comes with a subwoofer you have to find a space for? This soundbar is a single unit, connects over HDMI ARC to keep it simple, and is now ridiculously cheap. Its 65cm width means it'll work with TVs of 32 inches and up.

(opens in new tab) Sharp HT-SBW800 Dolby Atmos soundbar: £429 £345 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £85 - Looking for the Dolby Atmos experience for less? This soundbar and wireless sub combo are designed to deliver five channels of virtual surround, with two Dolby Atmos height channels for a full wall-of-sound experience. Sound will follow the action on-screen thanks to Dolby Atmos' clever object-based audio, while the subwoofer will deliver meaty bass to complete the home cinema setup. Even better, it also features two HDMI inputs as well as the HDMI ARC connection to your TV, so it actually adds ports to your set!

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-S40R soundbar with surround speakers: £350 £279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £71 - Looking for a true surround setup? For under £300, you won't do better on Prime Day than this system from Sony, which delivers a full 5.1 experience. The soundbar features front, left and right channels, while the two small rear speakers add the extra channels. The rear speakers are connected to a separate wireless amp unit, so there are no wires to run across the room.