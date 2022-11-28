This robot vacuum has dropped to its lowest price for Cyber Monday

This may be one of the best Cyber Monday deals yet: Amazon is selling the Eufy by Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid for just $319.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), a $330 saving off the original price of $649.99.

It's easily one of the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals (opens in new tab) we have seen so far, and this model is ideal for keeping the carpets and hard floor clean - without you having to lift a finger.

This particular Cyber Monday deal is only available for Amazon Prime members, however. If you're not a Prime member then you'll need to pay the full price ($649.99) if you want to specifically get it in black. Alternatively, if you're not too fussed about the color, then you can pick it up in white for the discounted price $549.99 to save $100 / 15% off the original list price.

UK shoppers: keep scrolling to see a deal for you

(opens in new tab) Eufy RoboVac X8: was $649.99 now $319.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is Eufy's most expensive robot vacuum to date but during Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime members can get it for one of the lowest prices. It's an offer that has continued through from Black Friday, one where you'll save $330 off the original list price but only in the black color.

(opens in new tab) Eufy RoboVac X8: was £449 now £284 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price we have ever, EVER seen on the Robovac X8. UK shoppers don't need to be a Prime member to buy this either. It's still marked as a Black Friday deal so we're not too sure how much longer this deal - saving you £165 - will last.

In our review, we noted that the Robovac X8 is one of Eufy’s most expensive robot vacuums, but it's still considerably cheaper than models from Ecovacs, Roomba, and Neato. We found that it's perfect for busy but uncluttered houses, where it’ll have the space to move around freely on a regular basis, ensuring clean floors with minimal effort.

It can be controlled via the Eufy app or Amazon Alexa for hands-free automation. Scheduled cleans are a big win for robot vacuum cleaners in general, which is something that the Robovac X8 excels in ,since you can also monitor its cleaning route and see which areas it’s cleaned while it’s in progress.

If you're looking for another best robot vacuum (opens in new tab) to consider, we're also tracking Cyber Monday Roomba deals.

