Sonos One deal finally makes premium audio affordable with lowest ever price

If you've been waiting for great sound on a budget, these Cyber Monday deals for Sonos speakers are great picks with up to $100 off the list price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Sonos deals in your region.)

These are just a handful of the cheapest Cyber Monday Sonos deals we've found, but they're some of the most exciting.

The first two deals apply to smart speakers, from the more affordable (and Amazon Alexa-compatible) Sonos One to the room-filling Sonos Play:5, which features custom architecture to minimize reverb and echo.

Sonos One: $199 $149 at Amazon

A simply superb connected smart speaker, the Sonos One not only sounds fantastic, but is one of the most feature-rich voice-activated speakers out. Working with Amazon Alexa, it also can be the center of a multi-room set up and taps into all major streaming services. With a $50 discount, this is the cheapest its ever been.

Sonos Play:5: $499 $399 at Amazon

An elegant looking and bombastic sounding speaker that proves Sonos is still king of the streamers, the Sonos Play:5 wireless smart speaker comes with custom designed woofers to deliver rich bass while the sealed architecture eliminates reverb and echo. Now with $100 off, it's more affordable than ever.

The final deal is for a Sonos One SL, which is explicitly not a smart speaker. It doesn't even come with a mic, which is perfect for those avoiding the smart assistant life...or who just want a simple audio speaker without the fuss.

Note that this speaker was originally $179 before its price was slashed for the holiday season - and now it’s just gotten even cheaper.

Sonos One SL: $138 $129 at Amazon

Want great Sonos sound without a voice assistant snooping in on your conversations? This mic-free connected speaker from Sonos offers just that, letting you bring music to every room of your home. Originally costing $179, Amazon recently dropped the price to $138, before slashing it even further for Cyber Monday.

If you aren't shopping in the US, here are today's best Sonos deals in your region:

