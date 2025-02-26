For those who want to take advantage of more than one screen, then a multiple monitor setup is the way to go. Many people, myself included, find having multiple monitors boosts productivity. However, the setup process can be a bit finicky. So to help, we’ll be covering how to manage multiple monitors in Windows 11 with a step-by-step tutorial below.

There are many settings you’ll be able to adjust when managing multiple monitors in Windows 11. This includes resolution settings for each screen, orientation if you’ve decided to use your monitor vertically, or changing the position of your screens for a seamless experience.

Once you’ve set up your monitors once, your PC will remember these settings and you won’t need to come back and manage multiple monitors in Windows again unless you want to change something.

PC or laptop

The monitors you want to manage (already plugged into your PC)

Windows (this tutorial applies to both 10 and 11)

Steps for how to manage multiple monitors in Windows 11

Right-click on your empty desktop and select Display settings

Press the Multiple displays option and a menu should appear

option and a menu should appear Hit the Identify button to find out which monitor corresponds with which screen

button to find out which monitor corresponds with which screen Select the screen you want to adjust and change your settings as required

Step by step guide on how to manage multiple monitors in Windows 11

1. Open Display settings (Image: © Future) First, right-click on your empty desktop and then click the Display settings option when it appears.

2. Access settings for multiple monitors (Image: © Future) Your display settings should open up,. In the menu that appears, hit the Multiple displays option to show a menu which will allow you to adjust your settings.

3. Identify your monitors (Image: © Future) Hit the Identify button, which is just below the icons of your screens, and this will display numbers on each monitor that correspond with the screens shown in the settings window (as shown in the screenshot above). Keep note of which is which so you know what to adjust.

4. Select the screen you want to manage (Image: © Future) Select the screen you want to adjust by pressing or clicking on it. You can drag within the gray box to adjust the positioning if needed.

5. Adjust the screen (Image: © Future) With the screen you want to adjust selected, you can scroll down in the settings to find information on the scale, resolution and orientation. Adjust these as required until you are happy. You can also hit the Advanced display option just below to change the refresh rate.

6. Apply your changes (Image: © Future) Once you are done adjusting, scroll back up to the top of the settings and make sure you hit the Apply button to keep the settings you’ve just changed.

Final thoughts on managing multiple monitors in Windows 11

For those who are hoping to make use of multiple screens, then adjusting settings to ensure all of your monitors work together seamlessly is essential.

Be sure to adjust all of the settings as you require and if you’re not sure what to change them to, Windows 11 helpfully highlights which options it recommends based on your monitor so you’re not completely in the dark.

As stated above, after completing this setup once, your device will remember your monitors and keep the settings the same.

