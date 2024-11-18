Superloop has dropped unrivalled Black Friday NBN deals – including NBN 1000 for just AU$89p/m

Superloop seems to be taking Black Friday seriously by announcing some incredible NBN deals on its high-speed plans, with 12 month discounts across the board and up to AU$264 in savings to be scooped up. Even if you weren’t considering switching your NBN plan, these Black Friday NBN deals are arguably too good to ignore.

From today (Monday, 18 November) until 8 December, Superloop is offering a AU$20 per month discount on its NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans, and an extra generous AU$22 per month discount on its NBN 100/40 plan, for those who require faster upload speeds to accommodate large file uploads or multiple video calls from home. All discounts will remain active for the first 12 months of your service – very generous compared to the more common six-month introductory discounts many providers offer. To get the discounts, just make to enter the code BLACK-FRIDAY at the checkout.

The standout pick for us has to be the NBN 1000 plan, which has not only received a typical evening speed bump, going from 811Mbps to 860Mbps*, but it’s also had its price slashed to just AU$89 per month for 12 months. This discount comfortably makes it the cheapest NBN 1000 plan in Australia right now.

Read on for a more detailed look at Superloop’s Black Friday NBN deals. All plans work on a no lock-in contract basis and come with unlimited data. We’ve also noted the typical evening speed (TES) figure – the speed you can expect in the busier evening hours – for each plan.

Superloop is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Superloop | NBN 100 (100Mbps TES) | AU$69p/m (first 12 months, then AU$89p/m ongoing) Superloop’s NBN 100 plan is the fastest one that’s available for all NBN connection types (from FTTN all the way up to FTTP), and is perfectly suited for family homes that wish to connect multiple devices simultaneously and stream 4K Ultra HD content on multiple screens. The Black Friday discount makes Superloop’s 100Mbps NBN plan one of the outright cheapest currently on offer, making now the perfect time to switch. Make sure you enter the code BLACK-FRIDAY at the checkout.

Superloop | NBN 250 (250Mbps TES) | AU$79p/m (first 12 months, then AU$99p/m ongoing) An NBN 250 plan is perfect for larger families or gamers who need to download colossal files quickly, and Superloop’s is one of the best. It was already one of the cheapest to offer the maximum 250Mbps evening speeds at this tier, and with AU$240 in total savings, it cements itself as being unbelievably affordable. Plug in the code BLACK-FRIDAY at checkout to receive the full discount.

Superloop | NBN 1000 (860Mbps TES) | AU$89p/m (first 12 months, then AU$109p/m ongoing) Perhaps the highlight of Superloop’s Black Friday deals, its NBN 1000 plan has not only received a AU$20p/m discount for 12 months, but it’s also seen a speed increase from 811Mbps to 860Mbps*, placing it amongst the very fastest NBN 1000 plans in Australia right now. The AU$89p/m monthly charge is cheaper than some 50Mbps plans, highlighting the insane value on offer here. If you have the need for speed and the connection type to support it – either FTTP or HFC – this is a deal you’d be foolish to turn down. And don't forget to enter the code BLACK-FRIDAY at checkout to unlock the discount.

When you order a Superloop NBN plan for Black Friday, the telco will send you an eero 6+ modem-router to help ensure you achieve the maximum possible speeds of your chosen plan. If you remain connected for 24 months, you’ll get it for free.

If you want to jump on one of these plans, not only do you need to enter the code BLACK-FRIDAY at checkout, but you’ve also got to be quick, as Superloop’s Black Friday NBN deals are only available until 8 December, 2024.

* Superloop's website hasn't been updated with this increase at the time of publication, but we've been assured that the 860Mbps figure is accurate and that the site will be updated shortly to reflect the new speed.