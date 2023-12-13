Only available till tomorrow! Get £70 bill credit with Virgin Media M125 fibre broadband

Searching for a great broadband deal in the run-up to Christmas? Well, we may have found the perfect option for you.

This is because, until midnight on 14 December, Virgin Media is offering its impressive M125 Fibre Broadband package for just £26.50 per month. Plus, if you sign up right now, you also get £70 in bill credit!

To receive this great price, you'll need to sign an 18-month contract however, there aren't any upfront fees to pay. Once your internet is up and running, you'll receive average download speeds of 132Mbps! Plus, you'll also get access to even more perks and experiences via O2 Priority.

We think this Virgin broadband deal is one of the best on the market at the moment. Not only is it available at a good price, but you also receive class-leading tech in the form of Virgin Media's WiFi Hub. This features 'intelligent WiFi', which automatically refreshes and optimises your connection to improve performance. Thanks to this - and the 132Mbps average download speeds you'll receive with this package - you're guaranteed a steady and reliable connection even if you live in a busy and incredibly connected home.

Our Virgin Media broadband deal

Virgin Media | M125 Fibre Broadband | 132Mbps | £26.50 a month | 18-month contract | £70 in bill credit | No setup fees

There's a lot to love about this deal from Virgin Media. You'll receive average download speeds of 132Mbps, upload speeds of 20Mbps, £70 in bill credit and one of the smartest WiFi hubs on the market. Plus, there are absolutely no upfront fees to pay. At the moment, this package only costs £26.50. But, you'll need to be quick if you want to make the most of it. This is because this deal expires at midnight on 14 December.

Why should I partner with Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the UK's best broadband providers. It offers some of the fastest speeds around (up to 1.1Gbps) and runs its own reliable, independent cable network.

The company's range of packages is particularly impressive. In fact, you may be surprised to know that this 132Mbps option is the company's slowest! Virgin also offers packages that provide average download speeds of 264Mbps, 362Mbps, 516Mbps and 1,130Mbps. This top-of-the-range option is known as Gig1 and it's one of the very quickest packages on the market (behind only EE).

On top of this, Virgin Media is also an attractive option for people who are searching for broadband and TV bundles, with a variety of TV packages that include various movies and sports channels.

That said, the provider isn't perfect, and its customer service leaves something to be desired. It's currently rated just 1.8/5 on Trustpilot, and many of its current broadband customers have complained about long waiting times and poor online support. Some of its packages can also be expensive if they're not on sale.

Want to compare this Virgin Media deal with others that are available in your area? Enter your postcode into our widget below and we'll show you all of the deals your property is eligible to receive.

