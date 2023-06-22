Hunting for superfast speeds and the best broadband deals on the market? Well, we may have found the perfect option for you.

At the moment, you can get Virgin Media's Gig1 Fibre Broadband for £46 per month. This package can provide you with some of the fastest average download speeds on the market, even at peak times. So, if you love to stream or you live with a large family that loves to download in UHD simultaneously, then the 1,130Mbps average download speeds provided by Gig1 are likely to be perfect for you.

In order to take advantage of this deal, you'll need to sign an 18-month contract. However, you'll be pleased to know that there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront. Once your contract comes to a close, the price will rise to £62 per month. However, at this point you can sign a new deal elsewhere without paying a penalty.

With this package, not only do you receive lightning fast download speeds, but you also get Virgin's state-of-the-art Hub 5 router, which features the latest in WiFi 6 protocols and offers compatibility with WiFi boosters. On top of this, if you're an O2 customer, you can even get extra perks and benefits through O2 Priority.

But, you'll need to bear in mind that whether or not you're eligible to receive this deal depends on whether you have access to Virgin Media's fibre network. Thankfully, you can check this through the provider in only a couple of clicks.

Our Virgin Media broadband deal

Virgin Media Gig1 Fibre Broadband | Avg. speed 1,130Mpbs | £46 p/m | 18 month contract | No setup fees

Why choose Virgin Media?

Virgin Media is one of the UK's most popular broadband providers. It's easy to see why, too. After all, this ISP is renowned for offering some of the fastest speeds on the market, reliable connections and a fantastic range of broadband and TV bundles.

One of the main benefits offered by Virgin Media is the fact that the company does not rely on the Openreach network that providers such as BT and Sky use. Instead, the company uses its own cable network. This is able to provide gigabit broadband connections.

However, there is also a downside associated to this. As Virgin's network is newer, it does not provide the same level of coverage as Openreach's. For this reason, you'll need to check whether Virgin can supply broadband to your home. This can be done directly with the provider.

As well as rapid speeds and reliable connections, Virgin is also regularly praised for its class-leading tech, which can be used to boost both the speed and the performance of your broadband connection. On top of this, Virgin also offers a number of incentives and benefits. For example, the company's WiFi Max Guarantee will see you get money back on your monthly costs if your broadband drops below certain speeds. Plus, Virgin also offers exclusive benefits to O2 customers.

Finally, Virgin’s broadband deals cover a wide range of speeds and budgets. So, if this selected deal is a bit too expensive, then it's well worth looking at the full range of options Virgin is offering.

Want to partner with someone else or would like to compare Virgin's options to other deals? Simply pop your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you the best deals available at your property.

