Get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre broadband for £22.99p/m + a £60 voucher

If you're looking for the best broadband deals that include fibre speeds at a low cost, then we've found something that fits the bill.

Right now you can get Shell Energy's Superfast Fibre broadband, which gives average download speeds of 38Mbps, for only £22.99 a month. What's more, if you sign up today you can get a £60 Amazon voucher. This is an 18-month contract and you need to pay a one-off upfront fee of £9.95. It also comes with unlimited downloads, line rental is included and you can get access to exclusive Shell rewards.

We think this package is great for small to medium-sized homes with moderate internet usage. You'll be easily able to stream, online game and casually browse with this particular connection, but if you live in a bigger property with lots of users you might need something a little faster.

The deal and voucher is available until midnight on 16 July, so you don't have long to make the most of it. Also, if you choose to stay with Shell Energy after your 18-month contract ends, your bill will go up to £36.99 a month.

OUR SHELL ENERGY BROADBAND DEAL

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre | £22.99 p/m | 38Mbps | 18-month contract | £9.95 upfront fee | +£60 Amazon voucher

Top reasons to choose Shell Energy for your broadband

Shell Energy might still be best known to some consumers as an energy supplier, but the brand has now also made a name for itself as a top broadband provider.

It's growing popularity is also justified as it does offer its customers a number of benefits. One of the main examples of this is that it typically sits at the more affordable end of the broadband market. Plus, Shell Energy now also has Full Fibre broadband options, including tariffs that provide average download speeds of up to 900Mbps.

You can also access some decent extras as well. For example, Shell has a selection of call packages you can bolt on to your broadband. Plus, its routers are also high quality and - as we mentioned in our featured deal - Shell customers get access to special perks and rewards. That said, you can't get any TV bundles or mobile phone contracts like you can from the likes of Sky and BT.

Shell Energy has won awards for its customer service and it has multiple means of support and communications, plus it scores well on Trustpilot with 4.3/5 from nearly 69,000 reviews. However, a recent Ofcom study has shown that Shell Energy is one of the most complained about providers, so it has work to do to repair its reputation here.

So if you want to avoid any potential issues, you ideally want a broadband and TV bundle or you just want to see how Shell Energy compares with other companies, enter your postcode into our widget below. We'll then show you what other broadband deals are available in your location.

