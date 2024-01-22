Exclusive offer: You've only got six days to get a free gift worth up to £250 with these Virgin Media broadband deals - get them while you can!

Fancy snagging one of the best broadband deals this week? The latest from Virgin Media will definitely have you covered. Until the 28th of January, you can get your hands on a gift worth up to £250, absolutely free, with select broadband deals from Virgin Media.

This offer is available across Virgin Media Big, Bigger, Biggest, and Mega Volt Bundles, all of which give you access to Virgin Media's impressive broadband speeds as well as Sky TV and landline calls. This gives you everything you need to get your home connected, with the added benefit of some free tech to help sweeten the deal.

TechRadar exclusive Virgin Media broadband deal

Exclusive: Get a free gift worth up to £250 with selected Virgin Media broadband deals (for a limited time only)

Until the 28th of November you can get yourself a free gift worth up to £250 when you sign up for a Virgin Media Big, Bigger, Biggest, or Mega Volt Bundle, featuring Virgin Broadband, TV, and landline, all in one high-value package. Your free gift can be one of the following: - SONOS Ray Compact Sound Bar – Black (RRP £220) - BOSE QuietComfort 45 SE Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones (RRP £189) - MICROSOFT Xbox Series S & 3 Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle (RRP £250) - Amazon Gift Card worth £150 – Valid for 5 years across all products on Amazon.com

Virgin Media broadband FAQs

Which Virgin Media broadband deal should I choose?

Big Bundle

The Virgin Media Big Bundle is the cheapest broadband, TV, and landline bundle offered by Virgin Media, giving you Virgin Media broadband, 100+ channels of TV with Virgin's Mixit TV package, and free weekend calls to UK landlines with Virgin Weekend Chatter landline package. You can tailor this Virgin Media deal to your needs by changing the broadband speed you choose to the best option for your home.

Bigger Bundle

The next step up from the Virgin Big Bundle. The Bigger Bundle from Virgin Media offers you the same Weekend Chatter landline package, the same choice of broadband speeds, with the added bonus of Virgin Mega TV package, instead of their Mixit TV package. This gives you access to over 190 channels, including the likes of Sky TV, to give you your fix of the latest documentaries and dramas, and TNT Sports, to ensure you get live access to sports such as UFC, WWE, and the Champions League.

Biggest Bundle

For those looking for a complete TV experience, the Virgin Media Biggest Combo Bundle might be the choice for you. Stepping up from the Bigger Bundle, the Biggest Combo Bundle offers free weekend calls to UK landlines with Virgin's Weekend Chatter package, your choice of broadband speeds, and over 210 TV channels to choose from, now also including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports, meaning you can watch all the latest movies from the comfort of your own home, and never miss out on the big games, races, and events of the year.

Mega Volt Bundle

The most premium, and complete, broadband and TV deal from Virgin Media. The Mega Volt Combo Bundle gives you broadband, TV, landline, and mobile, all covered under one deal. The Mega Volt Bundle gives you Virgin's 'Anytime Chatter' landline package, offering free anytime calls to UK landlines and mobiles, as well as your choice of Virgin broadband speed, 230 TV channels including Sky Sports HD and Sky Cinema HD, a Netflix Basic plan, and an O2 unlimited data SIM-only deal to power your mobile needs.

Which Virgin Media broadband speed should I choose? Choosing the best broadband speeds for you will depend on how intensive your use is. For larger families, a stronger connection will be more suitable as this will help alleviate the strain of the number of devices trying to connect at once. Similarly, for those who like to stream, play online games, or use their connection to upload or download larger files, a stronger connection may be better suited to ensure you're not left waiting, lagging, or watching the wheel of buffering doom. To help you choose which Virgin Media broadband speed may be best for you, here's a brief summary of the speeds currently offered by Virgin Media.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Virgin Media broadband speed Average download speed Average upload speed Typical contract length M50 54Mbps 5Mbps 18 months M150 132Mbps 20Mbps 18 months M250 264Mbps 24Mbps 18 months M350 362Mbps 36Mbps 18 months M500 516Mbps 52Mbps 18 months Gig1 1,130Mbps 104Mbps 18 months