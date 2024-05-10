brsk's 100Mbps BetterNet100 plan is currently just £23 per month

Searching for a Full Fibre broadband deal that doesn't cost a fortune? Well, the good news is that brsk's BetterNet100 package is currently just £23 per month!

This excellent tariff, which is available to new customers only, provides average download speeds of 100Mbps, meaning it's more than quick enough to handle the broadband needs of most busy families and house shares. All of this for just £23 per month - a total saving of £48 over the duration of the 24-month contract.

Plus, as an added bonus, if you sign up before 31st May, you'll also get completely free installation worth £150. Added to this, you're also guaranteed to receive this great price for the duration of your contract, as brsk doesn't do mid-contract price rises!

However, although we think this deal is great, it isn't universally available, so you'll need to check whether or not you can currently access it. Thankfully, this is simple. Just click on the link in the box below and provide brsk with your address.

brsk | BetterNet100 | 100Mbps download speeds | £23 per month | £0 upfront fees | £23 per month

Right now you can get brsk's BetterNet100 plan for just £23 per month - that's a saving of £48 across the length of a 24-month contract. For this price, you can expect average download speeds of 100Mbps and a Full Fibre connection. Plus, with this particular deal, there are no upfront fees to pay (installation is usually £150) and there's also the added guarantee that brsk won't increase the price during the length of your contract. Just be aware that this offer is available to new customers only and it ends on 31st May.

Why partner with brsk?

Not heard of brsk before? Don't worry, the provider is relatively new. In fact, brsk was first incorporated in August 2020.

But, although the company is new, it's already making major waves in the broadband industry, covering over half a million properties in the north of England and offering fast packages at affordable prices.

Interestingly, the package we've highlighted here is the company's slowest. At the moment, brsk offers three packages:

BetterNet100 (100Mbps)

BetterNet500 (500Mbps)

BetterNet1000 (1000Mbps)

Added to this, the company offers a great number of bolt-ons, including:

BetterPhone (calls over the internet)

BetterWifi (guaranteed Wi-Fi coverage in every room)

BetterIP (a static IP address assigned to your broadband connection)

BetterTV (a TV subscription)

Added to this, brsk's offering is incredibly well received by the public. At the moment, it's rated 4.7 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, from over 8,000 reviews! It's also won awards at the UK Fibre Awards, the ISPA Awards and the Britain Connected Awards.

But, although there's a lot to love about brsk, the provider ins't perfect. For example, although brsk's deals are cheap and fast, the company currently only serves 0.5 million homes. Similarly, it specialises in 24-month contracts.

Found out this particular deal isn't available in your area or want to compare it with other options on the market at the moment? Simply enter your postcode into the widget below and we'll show you all of the best deals that are available at your address.

Loading...