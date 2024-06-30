Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, July 1 (game #889)

This could be a tricky Quordle to start the month – and the Daily Sequence version is even harder. Read on if you need some hints.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #889) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #889) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #889) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #889) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #889) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • I • L • M • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #889) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #889, are…

INCUR

MINTY

LIMIT

SYNOD

I tried a new approach today, suggested to me a while ago by a reader: use two start words rather than three, in order to give myself a chance of solving Quordle in six guesses, rather than the seven that my three-start-word strategy would allow at best.

But which words to use? I decided to go with TRAIN and CLOSE: between them they used four of the vowels, leaving out the less common U, plus the six most common consonants. Most were also in their most common positions, although S was a notable failure on that front.

Anyway, it worked well enough, in that I solved what may have been a fairly tough Quordle, but then again I needed seven guesses – so there was no advantage over my standard approach. I'll give it another few tries before deciding whether to stick with it or not.

Finally, a nod to the Daily Sequence, which served up a quartet of horrible words today. Well done if you solved that one.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #889) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #889, are…

NADIR

KNACK

MADAM

CACAO

Quordle answers: The past 20