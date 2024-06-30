Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, July 1 (game #889)
Our clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
This could be a tricky Quordle to start the month – and the Daily Sequence version is even harder. Read on if you need some hints.
Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
Quordle today (game #889) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #889) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.
Quordle today (game #889) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #889) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #889) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• I
• L
• M
• S
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #889) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #889, are…
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- INCUR
- MINTY
- LIMIT
- SYNOD
I tried a new approach today, suggested to me a while ago by a reader: use two start words rather than three, in order to give myself a chance of solving Quordle in six guesses, rather than the seven that my three-start-word strategy would allow at best.
But which words to use? I decided to go with TRAIN and CLOSE: between them they used four of the vowels, leaving out the less common U, plus the six most common consonants. Most were also in their most common positions, although S was a notable failure on that front.
Anyway, it worked well enough, in that I solved what may have been a fairly tough Quordle, but then again I needed seven guesses – so there was no advantage over my standard approach. I'll give it another few tries before deciding whether to stick with it or not.
Finally, a nod to the Daily Sequence, which served up a quartet of horrible words today. Well done if you solved that one.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #889) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #889, are…
- NADIR
- KNACK
- MADAM
- CACAO
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #888, Sunday 30 June: ALIBI, HYENA, NERVE, KNOWN
- Quordle #887, Saturday 29 June: BASIL, PLAID, REMIT, SHEIK
- Quordle #886, Friday 28 June: SCENE, PRIMO, MOGUL, OPIUM
- Quordle #885, Thursday 27 June: MAXIM, DOWNY, ROUSE, ATOLL
- Quordle #884, Wednesday 26 June: NORTH, LEVER, SERUM, SLATE
- Quordle #883, Tuesday 25 June: APPLY, FUNKY, SWORE, TWEAK
- Quordle #882, Monday 24 June: ANGER, SILKY, HURRY, ANODE
- Quordle #881, Sunday 23 June: SPIED, DIZZY, ABUSE, POPPY
- Quordle #880, Saturday 22 June: GROIN, STOVE, SHRUB, HARSH
- Quordle #879, Friday 21 June: INDEX, CLUED, ORBIT, LOSER
- Quordle #878, Thursday 20 June: DELVE, BEZEL, MAMMA, AZURE
- Quordle #877, Wednesday 19 June: CELLO, PRIVY, HUMOR, PAPER
- Quordle #876, Tuesday 18 June: ABYSS, OCTET, BEEFY, PUPAL
- Quordle #875, Monday 17 June: AWAIT, SHADY, SWEET, DRAPE
- Quordle #874, Sunday 16 June: URBAN, MOIST, SPOOL, BELIE
- Quordle #873, Saturday 15 June: LOGIC, SOOTY, WAGON, BRIDE
- Quordle #872, Friday 14 June: MERIT, RASPY, THOSE, WATER
- Quordle #871, Thursday 13 June: NORTH, MOUND, PEACE, RETRY
- Quordle #870, Wednesday 12 June: QUILT, PARTY, SPARK, SINCE
- Quordle #869, Tuesday 11 June: CLANK, GONER, LIEGE, TIARA
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).