NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, July 1 (game #386)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #386) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PYRAMID

PRINCE

BRITISH

SEAL

STING

WASHINGTON

NOVA

USHER

NORTHWEST

RACKET

LEAD

EAGLE

CON

DIRECT

HUSTLE

GUIDE

NYT Connections today (game #386) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Tell you where to go

Tell you where to go Green: Don't fall for it

Don't fall for it Blue: Examine the contents of your wallet

Examine the contents of your wallet Purple: Beginning of the names of some northern areas

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #386) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SHOW THE WAY

GREEN: SCHEME

BLUE: SEEN ON A U.S. DOLLAR BILL

PURPLE: FIRST WORDS OF CANADIAN PROVINCES/TERRITORIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #386) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #386, are…

YELLOW: SHOW THE WAY DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, USHER

DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, USHER GREEN: SCHEME CON, HUSTLE, RACKET, STING

CON, HUSTLE, RACKET, STING BLUE: SEEN ON A U.S. DOLLAR BILL EAGLE, PYRAMID, SEAL, WASHINGTON

EAGLE, PYRAMID, SEAL, WASHINGTON PURPLE: FIRST WORDS OF CANADIAN PROVINCES/TERRITORIES BRITISH, NORTHWEST, NOVA, PRINCE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I made one error here, but on reflection this isn't too bad as Connections puzzles go. My mistake was around what I thought was single-name musicians: STING, USHER, PRINCE, SEAL. However, all four actually belonged in different groups, so that was some (probably deliberate) misdirection by the NYT.

I ultimately solved the four groups in difficulty order, with DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD and USHER the first answer I got, followed by the green 'SCHEME' connection. With the two more difficult groups left, I focused on the US DOLLAR BILL angle, because I could see three of them: EAGLE, WASHINGTON and PYRAMID. I couldn't come up with a fourth, though, until I stopped thinking so logically and realized that SEAL wasn't referring to the cute mammal. D'oh!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

