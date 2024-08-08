NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, August 9 (game #159)

Here's your final Strands puzzle of the week, gifted to you by those kind folk at the NYT. Read on if you need my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #159) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Back to nature

NYT Strands today (game #159) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GAZE

HEAR

GUST

STEED

BIRD

ROOK

NYT Strands today (game #159) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sleeping under the stars

NYT Strands today (game #159) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #159) - the answers

(Image credit: New York)

The answers to today's Strands, game #159, are…

FISH

CAMP

STARGAZE

FORAGE

HIKE

BIRDWATCH

SWIM

SPANGRAM: OUTDOORSY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

My only issue with today's Strands puzzle is that the answers here don't necessarily reflect my own experience of camping. Don't get me wrong, I love camping – but surely the answers should include the likes of ARGUEWITHTHEKIDS, SHIVERINTHERAIN and WISHYOUWEREATHOMEINTHEWARM. But that's Britain for you.

Anyway, this is a decent edition of Strands, albeit not too tricky. The theme clue rather gave the game away, but there's a wide enough scope for answers that they weren't all obvious.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

