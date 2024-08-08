NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, August 9 (game #425)

Here's the final Connections puzzle of the week… and the 425th since it began more than a year ago. Give it a try, see if you can solve it, use my hints if not.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #425) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HORROR

CHEERLEADER

PUNK

JOCK

MIA

GOTH

WAVE

GLAM

CHAMPION

ELSEWHERE

VALUE

EXPONENT

GONE

METAL

ADVOCATE

ABSENT

NYT Connections today (game #425) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Not here

Not here Green: Fan

Fan Blue: Play it loud

Play it loud Purple: [Word for a surprise] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #425) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: NOT PRESENT

GREEN: SUPPORTER

BLUE: ROCK GENRES

PURPLE: SHOCK ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #425) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #425, are…

YELLOW: NOT PRESENT ABSENT, ELSEWHERE, GONE, MIA

ABSENT, ELSEWHERE, GONE, MIA GREEN: SUPPORTER ADVOCATE, CHAMPION, CHEERLEADER, EXPONENT

ADVOCATE, CHAMPION, CHEERLEADER, EXPONENT BLUE: ROCK GENRES GLAM, GOTH, METAL, PUNK

GLAM, GOTH, METAL, PUNK PURPLE: SHOCK ___ HORROR, JOCK, VALUE, WAVE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I was a little careless today, lulled into a false sense of security by completing green and yellow very quickly at the start of the game then being faced with what looked like two more easy groups. And they were – but for some reason I played [SHOCK] JOCK, VALUE, HORROR and… METAL? I have no idea why I thought SHOCK METAL was a thing, but I corrected my mistake swiftly with WAVE, and completed this Connections puzzle in no more than a couple of minutes once again. I sense a more difficult Connections game may be coming soon… surely?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 8 August, game #424)

YELLOW: SPLASHY WAYS TO ENTER A POOL BACKFLIP, BELLYFLOP, CANNONBALL, JACKKNIFE

BACKFLIP, BELLYFLOP, CANNONBALL, JACKKNIFE GREEN: REITERATE ECHO, PARROT, QUOTE, REPEAT

ECHO, PARROT, QUOTE, REPEAT BLUE: MAINSTAY ANCHOR, BACKBONE, CORNERSTONE, PILLAR

ANCHOR, BACKBONE, CORNERSTONE, PILLAR PURPLE: ___ RADIO HAM, PIRATE, SATELLITE, TALK