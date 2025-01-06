NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Monday, January 6 (game #309)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #309) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… In neutral

NYT Strands today (game #309) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WIFE

FEAT

HEMP

GAMER

LIFE

FELL

NYT Strands today (game #309) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Milky shades

NYT Strands today (game #309) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #309) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #309, are…

CREAM

IVORY

LINEN

VANILLA

EGGSHELL

CHAMPAGNE

SPANGRAM: OFF WHITES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The classic 1960s song Whiter Shade of Pale by Procol Harum was in my head as I toiled my way through this bland collection of words most commonly seen when trying to purchase white paint that isn’t white.

In fact, the song has been used several times as the soundtrack for TV commercials advertising white-ish paint.

Although I struggled to remember the words beyond the chorus – something about doing a “light fandango” (which would be a great name for a paint color), “colors in her hair”,“16 vestal virgins” and seeing a ghost and turning a light shade of VANILLA. Only one of those was helpful for this puzzle.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 5 January, game #308)

SNOW

SLEET

FROST

BLIZZARD

DRIZZLE

FLURRY

SPANGRAM: WINTER WEATHER