NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Monday, January 6 (game #575)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #575) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BLANKET

BOOT

BREEZE

RUM

PICNIC

PANT

UMBRELLA

PIE

HEAVE

ARS

АВС

GENERAL

BROAD

GASP

BUT

PUFF

NYT Connections today (game #575) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Almost out of breath

Almost out of breath GREEN: Overarching

Overarching BLUE: Simples

Simples PURPLE: Bottom

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #575) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BREATHE HARD

GREEN: CATCHALL

BLUE: METAPHORS FOR EASY THINGS

PURPLE: SYNONYMS FOR REAR END MINUS LAST LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #575) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #575, are…

YELLOW: BREATHE HARD GASP, HEAVE, PANT, PUFF

GASP, HEAVE, PANT, PUFF GREEN: CATCHALL BLANKET, BROAD, GENERAL, UMBRELLA

BLANKET, BROAD, GENERAL, UMBRELLA BLUE: METAPHORS FOR EASY THINGS ABC, BREEZE, PICNIC, PIE

ABC, BREEZE, PICNIC, PIE PURPLE: SYNONYMS FOR REAR END MINUS LAST LETTER ARS, BOOT, BUT, RUM

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

My BROAD view of today’s Connections is that it was far from a BREEZE but after some huff and PUFF I got there in the (REAR) END – very cheeky group, that one.

My mistake came as I foolishly thought ARS, PIE, ABC and BUT were all organization acronyms – for what, I have no idea – and, well, it was a bit of a lazy guess. But after getting BREATHE HARD and CATCHALL the final two groups fell into place nicely.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 5 January, game #574)

YELLOW: HARDLY BUSTLING CALM, QUIET, SLEEPY, SLOW

CALM, QUIET, SLEEPY, SLOW GREEN: EARN GROSS, MAKE, NET, YIELD

GROSS, MAKE, NET, YIELD BLUE: REMOTE CONTROL FUNCTIONS HOME, MUTE, STOP, VOLUME

HOME, MUTE, STOP, VOLUME PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "DRUM" EAR, KETTLE, OIL, SNARE