NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, August 5 (game #155)

Your Strands week starts here, with a difficult instalment from the NYT that you may well need some help with. I certainly did…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #155) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Rolling in it

NYT Strands today (game #155) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TENT

TONE

TONED

LAIR

WEAR

ROPE

NYT Strands today (game #155) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Like Croesus

NYT Strands today (game #155) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 6th row • Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #155) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #155, are…

MONEYED

WEALTHY

OPULENT

AFFLUENT

PROSPEROUS

SPANGRAM: THATSRICH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 hints

Today's Strands was a really tough one that I needed lots of hints for – three, to be exact. The first got me started, because I had zero idea what 'Rolling in it' referred to. That gave me MONEYED (although it took me a while to work out what the word was even once the Strands board had highlighted it for me), but though the concept was now clear, the other words weren't.

To make matters worse, I spotted RICH fairly early on, but couldn't work out what the rest of the phrase was to (presumably) make the spangram. I eventually solved THATSRICH at the end by default, having used two further hints to uncover OPULENT and AFFLUENT.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 4 August, game #154)

RING

MIDDLE

PALM

PINKY

THUMB

CUTICLE

NAIL

POINTER

SPANGRAM: ONHAND