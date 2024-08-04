NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, August 5 (game #421)

Why not start the week with a game of the NYT's Connections word game? It's usually difficult, always good fun, and there are hints for it below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #421) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BIRTHDAY

CANDY

GET IT

THANK YOU

CONTACT

WITNESS

HACK IT

SEE

SHADOW

MAKE DO

GET WELL

UNDERSTAND

MANAGE

CAPISCE

GET BY

CONGRATULATIONS

NYT Connections today (game #421) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: You'll be OK

You'll be OK Green: Dear…

Dear… Blue: Follow me?

Follow me? Purple: 'optical organ' blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #421) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SURVIVE

GREEN: KINDS OF GREETING CARDS

BLUE: ARE WE CLEAR?

PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “EYE”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #421) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #421, are…

YELLOW: SURVIVE GET BY, HACK IT, MAKE DO, MANAGE

GET BY, HACK IT, MAKE DO, MANAGE GREEN: KINDS OF GREETING CARDS BIRTHDAY, CONGRATULATIONS, GET WELL, THANK YOU

BIRTHDAY, CONGRATULATIONS, GET WELL, THANK YOU BLUE: ARE WE CLEAR? CAPISCE, GET IT, SEE, UNDERSTAND

CAPISCE, GET IT, SEE, UNDERSTAND PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “EYE” CANDY, CONTACT, SHADOW, WITNESS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today's Connections is a surprisingly uncomplicated one. Three of the groups are really obvious and only the purple 'words after "eye"' one is truly challenging. But there's a good chance you won't need to worry about solving that one anyway.

The pivotal group is probably blue, because that's the second most difficult. However, the presence in that group of CAPISCE makes it easier, because there's not really many ways that word can be used. Once you spotted the likes of UNDERSTAND it will have been clear what that group was, meaning you'll have been left with purple to solve by default with no brain power required.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

