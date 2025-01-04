NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, January 4 (game #307)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #307) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Literary couples

NYT Strands today (game #307) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CRIED

SHIN

LIFT

LIES

PURE

BOOM

NYT Strands today (game #307) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Classic fiction

NYT Strands today (game #307) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #307) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #307, are…

FURY

SOUND

CRIME

PUNISHMENT

PRIDE

PREJUDICE

SPANGRAM: BOOK TITLES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s Strands gave us another puzzle to impress ourselves with – linking two halves of a classic book title together. If the couple you think of when you see FURY is Usyk, then you may have found this quite tricky.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I was familiar with PRIDE and PREJUDICE (not the zombie version) and CRIME and PUNISHMENT, but have to admit total ignorance to The SOUND and The FURY and I think it’ll remain that way as I’ve got a list of about 100 other books to get through before I dig into a novel described on Goodreads as being like “clambering through a barbed wire fence at the bottom of a swamp.”

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 3 January, game #306)

DOOR

HOOD

TRUNK

MIRROR

BUMPER

GRILLE

WINDSHIELD

SPANGRAM: CAR BODY