NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, January 4 (game #573)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #573) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHECK

CLOCK

CRUMPLE

CROSS

HOOK

TICK

BUCKLE

ANT

BALL

STRIKE

MELTING

WAD

SNAP

SCRUNCH

BRANCH

CLIP

NYT Connections today (game #573) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Ready for the trash

Ready for the trash GREEN: Belt up

Belt up BLUE: All done

All done PURPLE: Classic Salvador

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #573) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CRUSH INTO A COMPACT SHAPE

GREEN: FASTENERS

BLUE: MARK AS COMPLETED

PURPLE: DEPICTED IN DALÍ'S "THE PERSISTENCE OF MEMORY"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #573) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #573, are…

YELLOW: CRUSH INTO A COMPACT SHAPE BALL, CRUMPLE, SCRUNCH, WAD

BALL, CRUMPLE, SCRUNCH, WAD GREEN: FASTENERS BUCKLE, CLIP, HOOK, SNAP

BUCKLE, CLIP, HOOK, SNAP BLUE: MARK AS COMPLETED CHECK, CROSS, STRIKE, TICK

CHECK, CROSS, STRIKE, TICK PURPLE: DEPICTED IN DALÍ'S "THE PERSISTENCE OF MEMORY" ANT, BRANCH, CLOCK, MELTING

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Because it’s early January I am big into making to-do lists at the moment, so I quickly got the blue group MARK AS COMPLETED.

Incidentally, when you write a to-do list do you sometimes add something you’ve already done so that you can cross it off? Or is that just me?

Anyway, the other three groups were less straightforward. I went down a blind alley thinking SNAP, CRUMPLE, BUCKLE were to do with someone giving up, which I nearly did before earning myself a “phew!” after I thought belts could be the connecting theme for FASTENERS.

Meanwhile, we could have played Connections until next New Year’s Ever before I got today’s Purple foursome. Fez’s off and flamboyant mustaches twizzled to anyone who got DEPICTED IN DALÍ'S "THE PERSISTENCE OF MEMORY".

