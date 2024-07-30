NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, July 31 (game #150)

This is a slightly easier Strands puzzle than yesterday's, in my opinion, but you may disagree. If you do, you might find my hints below to be helpful.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #150) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Staying power

NYT Strands today (game #150) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RACE

CARE

TALE

STICK

HEAD

BUST

NYT Strands today (game #150) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Stuck on you

NYT Strands today (game #150) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 4th row • Last: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #150) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #150, are…

EPOXY

GLUE

BUBBLEGUM

ADHESIVE

TAPE

CARAMEL

SPANGRAM: STICKYSTUFF

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A surprisingly simple Strands puzzle today, with no specialist knowledge required. Well, beyond the ability to think of 'sticky things'. Not that much thought was needed anyway, with most of the words standing out relatively quickly. The task was made easier still by the fact that the spangram was so obvious, and that once you had that in place you'll have been pointed directly towards BUBBLEGUM, which will in turn have led to EPOXY. All very straightforward.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

