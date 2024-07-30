NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, July 31 (game #416)

Today's NYT Connections answers are not too tricky – but there are hints below if you need them anyway.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #416) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LITTLE

BULLDOG

SOUR

KISS

HUSKY

RING

STOUT

GRUFF

POINTER

HORN

ROUGH

AMBER

PORTER

HOARSE

MIDDLE

FRY

NYT Connections today (game #416) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Distinctive voice

Distinctive voice Green: Digits

Digits Blue: Beer types

Beer types Purple: [A country] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #416) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RASPY

GREEN: FINGERS

BLUE: ALE STYLES

PURPLE: FRENCH ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #416) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #416, are…

YELLOW: RASPY GRUFF, HOARSE, HUSKY, ROUGH

GRUFF, HOARSE, HUSKY, ROUGH GREEN: FINGERS LITTLE, MIDDLE, POINTER, RING

LITTLE, MIDDLE, POINTER, RING BLUE: ALE STYLES AMBER, PORTER, SOUR, STOUT

AMBER, PORTER, SOUR, STOUT PURPLE: FRENCH ___ BULLDOG, FRY, HORN, KISS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was another super-simple game of Connections; maybe the NYT felt like it had been too tough on us recently? I'm not complaining, because there is a threshold that when crossed turns this game from pleasantly challenging into this-is-no-fun-at-all-please-make-it-go-away.

Today's is nothing like that. 'Raspy', the easiest yellow group, stood out right away, and I spotted blue soon afterwards. Green, the 'fingers' group, was another easy one and I'm pretty sure I would have solved purple if I'd have needed to. I bet tomorrow's is a lot harder, though.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

