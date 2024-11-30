NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, November 30 (game #272)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #272) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Yas Queen!

NYT Strands today (game #272) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BLOW

BOWL

POSE

DOSE

MOSS

MOSSY

NYT Strands today (game #272) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mercuryial

NYT Strands today (game #272) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 3rd row Last: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #272) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #272, are…

WIND

LIFE

COME

EASY

REAL

BLOWS

FANTASY

SPANGRAM: BOHEMIANRHAPSODY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 4 hints

Honestly, this one completely baffled me. I've been asking the NYT puzzle setters to make Strands harder for ages, so I'm not complaining when I get a difficult one – but I simply did not make the connection between these words at all until after I'd uncovered the spangram, which was at the very end of my game.

I'm blaming the theme clue here of Yas! Queen, mainly because it meant nothing at all to me. I am old and out of touch and didn't even know this was a phrase, so I was completely thrown by it. Obviously the Queen aspect should have given it away, but no. To add to that, the answers here are all common words, and I didn't put them together mentally to be the lyrics to BOHEMIANRHAPSODY. All my fault, no complaints.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

