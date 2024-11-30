NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, November 30 (game #538)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #538) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ROCK

PALM

FAST

MODERN

NAIL

SWING

SCREW

KNUCKLE

POCKET

ACE

TAP

SWIPE

CURVE

JAZZ

LIFT

CRUSH

NYT Connections today (game #538) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Shake your moves

Shake your moves Green: Take without permission

Take without permission Blue: Make a big success of it

Make a big success of it Purple: From the mound

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #538) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DANCE STYLES

GREEN: STEAL

BLUE: PERFORM WELL ON

PURPLE: ___BALL PITCHES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #538) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #538, are…

YELLOW: DANCE STYLES JAZZ, MODERN, SWING, TAP

JAZZ, MODERN, SWING, TAP GREEN: STEAL LIFT, PALM, POCKET, SWIPE

LIFT, PALM, POCKET, SWIPE BLUE: PERFORM WELL ON ACE, CRUSH, NAIL, ROCK

ACE, CRUSH, NAIL, ROCK PURPLE: ___BALL PITCHES CURVE, FAST, KNUCKLE, SCREW

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

The days on which I solve purple are not all that frequent, so I was pleased to NAIL it today. Or maybe I should say to ACE it. Or CRUSH it or ROCK it. Except no, that group – PERFORM WELL – was the blue one that I solved by default, though I think I would have got it if I'd have needed to.

Instead, purple was ___BALL PITCHES, with CURVE, FAST, KNUCKLE and SCREW, and despite previously having complained about how regularly the NYT puts baseball or other mainly US-only sports into Connections, somehow I got this one. Admittedly, it's among the easier purple groups; I made a couple of incorrect guesses before getting it, because SCREW didn't occur to me, but the other three are well known and feature in my preferred sport, cricket, too.

Yellow and green, meanwhile, were both fairly easy, making this a reasonably approachable Connections game overall.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 29 November, game #537)

YELLOW: UNDERTAKING ENDEAVOR, ENTERPRISE, PROJECT, VENTURE

ENDEAVOR, ENTERPRISE, PROJECT, VENTURE GREEN: UNITS HERTZ, MOLE, SECOND, VOLT

HERTZ, MOLE, SECOND, VOLT BLUE: M.L.B. TEAM MEMBER NATIONAL, RAY, TIGER, TWIN

NATIONAL, RAY, TIGER, TWIN PURPLE: FIRST WORDS OF HBO SHOWS BOARDWALK, CURB, GAME, SILICON