NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, July 30 (game #149)

Today's NYT Strands puzzle might prove difficult to solve if, like me, you know very little about the theme. There are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #149) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… That's a stretch!

NYT Strands today (game #149) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROOM

TRIAGE

GRID

DIRGE

BROW

PEER

NYT Strands today (game #149) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Getting yourself in a twist

NYT Strands today (game #149) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: right, 3rd row • Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #149) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #149, are…

CHAIR

CROW

TREE

COBRA

BRIDGE

WARRIOR

MOUNTAIN

SPANGRAM: YOGAPOSES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 4 hints

I have never done yoga, and I almost certainly never will do yoga. My knowledge of yoga is at best minimal. So, yes, I struggled to solve today's Strands. I'm not complaining; millions of people do yoga every day, it's a perfectly legitimate inclusion in the game, but it's just not right for me.

I therefore needed a combination of lucky guesses and hints to solve it, which never makes for the most satisfying experience. Oh well, there's always tomorrow.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

