NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, July 30 (game #415)

Today's Connections puzzle from the NYT is not the most difficult ever, but you may still find some hints to be helpful. If that's the case, read on…

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #415) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SUPER

COMPLEX

EXPAND

FACILITY

ELABORATE

SWELL

GIFT

BLOCK

COMPOUND

FLAIR

NEAT

EXPLAIN

KNACK

DEVELOPMENT

SPECIFY

NIFTY

NYT Connections today (game #415) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Just great

Just great Green: Give me more

Give me more Blue: You've got talent

You've got talent Purple: Municipal area?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #415) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PEACHY KEEN

GREEN: PROVIDE MORE DETAILS

BLUE: ABILITY TO DO SOMETHING WELL

PURPLE: GROUP OF BUILDINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #415) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #415, are…

YELLOW: PEACHY KEEN NEAT, NIFTY, SUPER, SWELL

NEAT, NIFTY, SUPER, SWELL GREEN: PROVIDE MORE DETAILS ELABORATE, EXPAND, EXPLAIN, SPECIFY

ELABORATE, EXPAND, EXPLAIN, SPECIFY BLUE: ABILITY TO DO SOMETHING WELL FACILITY, FLAIR, GIFT, KNACK

FACILITY, FLAIR, GIFT, KNACK PURPLE: GROUP OF BUILDINGS BLOCK, COMPLEX, COMPOUND, DEVELOPMENT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This may well be the easiest Connections puzzle I've ever solved. If not, it's certainly the one I solved in the shortest time: less than two minutes, from start to finish. And unusually, my game began with the purple group. Maybe that's why I found the rest of it easy; with the supposedly toughest game out of the way, it only got easier from there.

There was misdirection here, of course, so maybe I just got lucky. I suspect others will find this to be a rather simple one too, though.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 29 July, game #414)

YELLOW: STADIUMS ARENA, BOWL, COLISEUM, DOME

ARENA, BOWL, COLISEUM, DOME GREEN: STREET SUFFIXES ALLEY, COURT, DRIVE, LANE

ALLEY, COURT, DRIVE, LANE BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH SCALES FISH, JUSTICE, LIBRA, SOLFEGE

FISH, JUSTICE, LIBRA, SOLFEGE PURPLE: THINGS WITH SPOUTS FOUNTAIN, GUTTER, TEAPOT, WHALE